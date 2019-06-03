This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
Read more TRENDING stories:
Posted Jun 03 2019 01:47PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 01:49PM EDT
A quick-thinking deputy was able to get a sleeping couple out of the path of a rattlesnake.
A deputy in Tennessee was responding to a suspicious persons call when he found a couple sleeping next to a rattlesnake. The deputy noticed the snake immediately.
Maury County Sheriff Rowland said that as the deputy started "to approach, he sees that it is a rather large rattlesnake. And of course, he stays very calm and as he approaches the folks, the snake is kind of slithering away."
Posted Jun 03 2019 01:31PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 02:35PM EDT
Thanks to IKEA , The sets of some of your favorite TV shows can now be in your real-life living room.
The Swedish furniture giant has released replica versions of the furniture featured in “The Simpsons,” “Friends” and “Stranger Things.”
IKEA recently launched the “Real Life Series,” bringing iconic living rooms from popular TV shows to life.
Posted Jun 03 2019 08:42AM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 12:42PM EDT
7-year-old Benton Stevens from Texas has raised $22,000 for the construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico. He intends to continue to raise money with a lemonade stand this summer.
It all started with President Donald J. Trump's State of the Union Address. Benton's mother, Jennifer, told Fox 35 that Benton decided to start raising money for the border wall construction after President Trump said that we needed to protect our country and a build a wall.
"Benton decided right then and there that he wanted to help the President build the wall," Jennifer said.