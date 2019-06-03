A quick-thinking deputy was able to get a sleeping couple out of the path of a rattlesnake.

A deputy in Tennessee was responding to a suspicious persons call when he found a couple sleeping next to a rattlesnake. The deputy noticed the snake immediately.

Maury County Sheriff Rowland said that as the deputy started "to approach, he sees that it is a rather large rattlesnake. And of course, he stays very calm and as he approaches the folks, the snake is kind of slithering away."