Orlando, Florida
Posted Jun 03 2019 07:28AM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 07:45AM EDT
The 'baby Trump' balloon is expected to appear in London as President Donald J. Trump arrives for a state visit to the United Kingdom.
Sky News tweeted on Friday a teaser video for their coverage of President Trump's visit to the United Kingdom. The video showed a giant blimp, which depicts President Trump as an infant in a diaper, with the caption "he's back."
Posted Jun 02 2019 09:09PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 09:38PM EDT
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 5-year-old boy.
Caiden Williamson was last seen in Delray Beach. Police say he weighs about 45 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen in the 3000 block of Angler Drive in Delray Beach.
Officials say the child may be with 34-year-old Hilda Louis, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 115 pounds.
Posted Jun 02 2019 07:52PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 08:37PM EDT
The pastor of a Virginia church has asked God to give President Donald Trump wisdom to lead the country.
Standing with Trump at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, pastor David Platt said Sunday that "fools despise wisdom and instruction."
Trump made an unannounced stop at the church after leaving his private golf club in Sterling, Virginia. The president bowed his head as Platt led the congregation in audible prayer. The president did not address the congregation but mouthed "thank you" as he left the stage.