<article> <section id="story410488571" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410488571" data-article-version="1.0">Baby Trump balloon expected again as President Trump visits the United Kingdom</h1> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/baby-trump-balloon-expected-again-as-president-trump-visits-the-united-kingdom" addthis:title="Baby Trump balloon expected again as President Trump visits the United Kingdom"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410488571.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410488571");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410488571-410489400"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_baby%20trump%20blimp_060319_1559562080145.png_7345037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_baby%20trump%20blimp_060319_1559562080145.png_7345037_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_baby%20trump%20blimp_060319_1559562080145.png_7345037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_baby%20trump%20blimp_060319_1559562080145.png_7345037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_baby%20trump%20blimp_060319_1559562080145.png_7345037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Taken during President Trump&#39;s 2018 visit. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Taken during President Trump's 2018 visit. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410488571-410489400" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_baby%20trump%20blimp_060319_1559562080145.png_7345037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_baby%20trump%20blimp_060319_1559562080145.png_7345037_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_baby%20trump%20blimp_060319_1559562080145.png_7345037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_baby%20trump%20blimp_060319_1559562080145.png_7345037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_baby%20trump%20blimp_060319_1559562080145.png_7345037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Taken during President Trump&#39;s 2018 visit. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Taken during President Trump's 2018 visit. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:28AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:45AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Trump arrives for a state visit to the United Kingdom.</p> <p>Sky News tweeted on Friday a teaser video for their coverage of President Trump's visit to the United Kingdom. The video showed a giant blimp, which depicts President Trump as an infant in a diaper, with the caption "he's back."</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Guess who's back?<br /> <br /> Watch full coverage of President Trump's state visit to the UK from Monday on <a href="https://twitter.com/SkyNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SkyNews</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrumpVisit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrumpVisit</a><br /> <br /> You can find us on Sky channel 501 or live here <a href="https://t.co/mFrfbZynow">https://t.co/mFrfbZynow</a> <a href="https://t.co/o68z0wfqtn">pic.twitter.com/o68z0wfqtn</a></p> — Sky News (@SkyNews) <a href="https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1134776605191081986?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 1, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>The baby Trump blimp previously appeared in London during his 2018 visit to the United Kingdom. According to <strong><a href="https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/trump-visit-mayor-gives-inflatable-baby-clearance-to-fly-50cwnp9xk">The Times</a></strong>, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has granted permission for the baby Trump blimp to fly over the capitol during his 2019 visit.</p> <p>President Trump is <strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-heading-to-britain-for-controversial-visit">in London to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May</a></strong> just days before she steps down as Conservative party leader. The visit will reportedly celebrate the 'special relationship' between Britain and the U.S. It also coincides with solemn ceremonies in Britain on Wednesday.</p> <p>Upon arriving on Monday, <strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/trump-kicks-off-british-trip-with-tweet-against-london-mayor">President Trump unleashed a Twitter tirade</a></strong> against London Mayor Sadiq Khan stating that Khan has done a "terrible job as Mayor of London" and claims he is a "stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me." </p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">.<a href="https://twitter.com/SadiqKhan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SadiqKhan</a>, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me......</p> — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1135453891326238721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 3, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">....Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!</p> — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1135453895277203458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 3, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>President Trump's tweets came after Khan said that Trump did not deserve red-carpet treatment in Britain and was "one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat" from the far-right to liberal democracy.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">.<a href="https://twitter.com/SadiqKhan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SadiqKhan</a> tells Sky News on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ridge</a> that the UK shouldn't "roll out the red carpet" and give <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realDonaldTrump</a> a state visit.<br /> <br /> Head here for the London mayor's full interview: <a href="https://t.co/DORWSTmRoS">https://t.co/DORWSTmRoS</a> <a href="https://t.co/xky10H9nY7">pic.twitter.com/xky10H9nY7</a></p> — Sky News (@SkyNews) <a href="https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1135150014618099713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 2, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p><em>This story was written in Orlando, Florida.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story410488571 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story410488571 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-410488571",i="relatedHeadlines-410488571",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_" > 