- The 'baby Trump' balloon is expected to appear in London as President Donald J. Trump arrives for a state visit to the United Kingdom.

Sky News tweeted on Friday a teaser video for their coverage of President Trump's visit to the United Kingdom. The video showed a giant blimp, which depicts President Trump as an infant in a diaper, with the caption "he's back."

Guess who's back?



Watch full coverage of President Trump's state visit to the UK from Monday



— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 1, 2019





The baby Trump blimp previously appeared in London during his 2018 visit to the United Kingdom. According to The Times, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has granted permission for the baby Trump blimp to fly over the capitol during his 2019 visit.

President Trump is in London to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May just days before she steps down as Conservative party leader. The visit will reportedly celebrate the 'special relationship' between Britain and the U.S. It also coincides with solemn ceremonies in Britain on Wednesday.

Upon arriving on Monday, President Trump unleashed a Twitter tirade against London Mayor Sadiq Khan stating that Khan has done a "terrible job as Mayor of London" and claims he is a "stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me."

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly "nasty" to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019





....Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019





President Trump's tweets came after Khan said that Trump did not deserve red-carpet treatment in Britain and was "one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat" from the far-right to liberal democracy.

.@SadiqKhan tells Sky News that the UK shouldn't "roll out the red carpet" and give @realDonaldTrump a state visit.



— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 2, 2019





