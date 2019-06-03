Jennifer said that Benton's efforts are not political to him. She said that "to him, he is supporting our President to make our country safer. He doesn't understand why everybody wouldn't want to do the same."
With summer approaching, Jennifer told Fox 35 that Benton wants to make some new signs and sell his lemonade from a stand this summer.
This story was written out of Orlando, Florida.
Posted Jun 03 2019 07:28AM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 07:45AM EDT
The 'baby Trump' balloon is expected to appear in London as President Donald J. Trump arrives for a state visit to the United Kingdom.
Sky News tweeted on Friday a teaser video for their coverage of President Trump's visit to the United Kingdom. The video showed a giant blimp, which depicts President Trump as an infant in a diaper, with the caption "he's back."
Posted Jun 03 2019 06:07AM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 07:06AM EDT
The Mansfield Police Department is experiencing a baby boom, welcoming in four new babies in the last four months, as stated on their Facebook page.
They said that Officers John, Chris, Derek, and Tony welcomed new members to their beautiful families in last four months.
To celebrate, the four officers posed together with their babies, who wore matching onesies.
Posted Jun 02 2019 09:09PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 09:02AM EDT
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says a missing 5-year-old boy has now been found safe.
Sunday, an alert was issued for Caiden Williamson, who was last seen in Delray Beach. Officials said he may be with 34-year-old Hilda Louis.
Early Monday morning, they announced that he had been found safe. No other details were provided.