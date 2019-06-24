< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Snowflake' and 'Blizzard' at Wild Florida produce world's first albino alligator eggs data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414845578-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> PHOTOS: Wild Florida </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/WILD%20FLORIDA_snowflake%20and%20blizzard%20albino%20gators%201_062619_1561568123843.png_7446100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414845578-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WILD FLORIDA_snowflake and blizzard albino gators 1_062619_1561568123843.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/WILD%20FLORIDA_snowflake%20and%20blizzard%20albino%20gators%202_062619_1561568124205.png_7446501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414845578-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WILD FLORIDA_snowflake and blizzard albino gators 2_062619_1561568124205.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/WILD%20FLORIDA_albino%20alligator%20eggs%201_062619_1561568121780.png_7446099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414845578-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WILD FLORIDA_albino alligator eggs 1_062619_1561568121780.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/WILD%20FLORIDA_albino%20alligator%20eggs%202_062619_1561568121235.png_7446098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414845578-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WILD FLORIDA_albino alligator eggs 2_062619_1561568121235.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414845578-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/WILD%20FLORIDA_snowflake%20and%20blizzard%20albino%20gators%201_062619_1561568123843.png_7446100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="PHOTOS: Wild Florida" title="WILD FLORIDA_snowflake and blizzard albino gators 1_062619_1561568123843.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>PHOTOS: Wild Florida</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/WILD%20FLORIDA_snowflake%20and%20blizzard%20albino%20gators%202_062619_1561568124205.png_7446501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="PHOTOS: Wild Florida" title="WILD FLORIDA_snowflake and blizzard albino gators 2_062619_1561568124205.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>PHOTOS: Wild Florida</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/WILD%20FLORIDA_albino%20alligator%20eggs%201_062619_1561568121780.png_7446099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="PHOTOS: Wild Florida" title="WILD FLORIDA_albino alligator eggs 1_062619_1561568121780.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>PHOTOS: Wild Florida</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/WILD%20FLORIDA_albino%20alligator%20eggs%202_062619_1561568121235.png_7446098_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 01:51PM EDT</span></p> class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/still-2019-06-11-15h06m56s070_1560280190341_7383718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Gator helps trapper's family reveal baby's gender</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/alligator-spotted-crossing-the-street-in-land-o-lakes"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/evelisa%20rivera_gator%20crossing%20street_060619_1559852841443.png_7360531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Gator spotted crossing the street in Land O'Lakes</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/trapper-captured-put-down-alligator-that-bit-female-swimmer"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/US%20fish%20and%20wildlife%20service%20fws_1558900138831.png_7314690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trapper captured, put down gator that bit woman</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/florida-deputies-spot-shark-and-gator-in-the-same-creek"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/alachua%20county%20so_gator%20shark%20creek_052019_1558373580350.png_7291351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <strong class='dateline'>KENANSVILLE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - 'Snowflake' and 'Blizzard', two albino alligators at Wild Florida, have produced the world's first albino alligator eggs. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - 'Snowflake' and 'Blizzard', two albino alligators at Wild Florida, have produced the world's first albino alligator eggs.</p> <p>Wild Florida announced that they have found a nest inside their albino alligator exhibit, marking the first successful batch of albino alligator eggs in the world.</p> <p>Wild Florida's 'croc squad' showed in a Facebook live video that they have collected 19 albino alligator eggs from within the exhibit. They have been moved to a more secure location to help ensure the egg's survival before hatching.</p> <p>Dan Munns, the co-owner and co-founder of Wild Florida, said that "alligator moms are some of the best moms out there in the animal kingdom but, unfortunately, Snowflake is blind due to her albinism. To ensure these eggs have the highest chance of survival, we're relocating the eggs to a more secure location to help protect them from natural predators and monitor their progress." </p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FWildfloridairboats%2Fvideos%2F450776915656015%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

The incubation period for alligator eggs is reportedly about 60 days, but depends on the temperature of the nest. The eggs placed in the incubator will be kept at a stable temperature in a controlled environment to help ensure the success rate of the eggs hatching later this summer.

If the eggs are fertile, Wild Florida said that Blizzard and Snowflake will have produced the first albino alligators to be born and raised in Central Florida.

Blizzard is a 14-year-old male alligator. Snowflake is a 25-year-old female alligator. Both were acquired in May 2017 and located within Wild Florida's Gator Park.

Admission to wild Florida is just $10 for adults. Florida residents receive a 50 percent discount year-round. Learn more on their website.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.

Read more GATOR news:

