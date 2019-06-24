The incubation period for alligator eggs is reportedly about 60 days, but depends on the temperature of the nest. The eggs placed in the incubator will be kept at a stable temperature in a controlled environment to help ensure the success rate of the eggs hatching later this summer.
If the eggs are fertile, Wild Florida said that Blizzard and Snowflake will have produced the first albino alligators to be born and raised in Central Florida.
Blizzard is a 14-year-old male alligator. Snowflake is a 25-year-old female alligator. Both were acquired in May 2017 and located within Wild Florida's Gator Park.
Admission to wild Florida is just $10 for adults. Florida residents receive a 50 percent discount year-round. Learn more on their website.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
Read more GATOR news:
Posted Jun 24 2019 11:49AM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 11:55AM EDT
Universal Orlando Resort has announced another haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2019.
'Yeti: Terror of the Yukon' is the latest addition to this year's upcoming event.
The house, which was created by the Universal Creative team, will transport guests to an isolated logging camp in a remote part of Canada. As guests go through the camp, they will discover that they are not alone and must flee from a tribe of Yeti and beasts.
Posted Jun 21 2019 12:27PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 12:28PM EDT
A new water park in Central Florida is offering you a way to beat the heat during those hot Florida summers.
Island H20 Live! has over 20 different experiences, including a wave pool, kids' area, group raft rides, slides, and a lazy river.
"We are thrilled to welcome our first guests to Island H2O Live and have them enjoy this new, innovative and immersive water park," said Jim Kunau. "Whether you're an influencer and thrill-seeker looking to conquer stomach-churning slides, or a family wanting to splash around in a kid-friendly zone, Island H2O Live! offers something for everyone."
Posted Jun 18 2019 04:46PM EDT
Discovery Cove in Orlando is offering Florida residents a special deal.
For a limited time, the all-inclusive day resort is offering 30 percent off for Florida residents booking a trip by June 30.
Trips are available for this year and 2020.