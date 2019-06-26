"I was having a wonderful time at the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge until I saw this," she wrote on Facebook.
In a series of videos, the alligator walks up the beach at the refuge and starts eating what appears to be a piece of plastic with a rope attached to it. After swallowing the trash, Samwel tells Fox 35 that the alligator started walking back toward the water.
"It just crawled forward and laid down several times. And then, all of a sudden, it picked up the plastic thing that had the rope attached to it, and chewed for a bit and swallowed. Then it went back in the water, rope trailing from its mouth. It was heartbreaking to watch and not do anything."
Samwel said she contacted The Florida Fish and Wildlife and the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge, "as well as their Friends Association and The St. Francis Wildlife Association" to make them aware of the problem.
"There are people who don't seem to care about the consequences of littering."
She said she hopes the video will serve as a reminder to "reuse, and if we can't, recycle and compost as much as possible."
"I think the impact will be more people might start to pick up more trash, and then the litterers will start caring. But who knows? There is always hope."
Posted Jun 26 2019 10:52AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 11:54AM EDT
A fat cat's weight loss journey is going viral.
Laila, a cat from Gainesville, loves to eat. Her owners, Lee and Sidney Ferinden, said that she "has always been obsessed with food. We found her when she was starving to death."
After being fixed, her owners noticed that she really started to pack on pounds. At one point, she weighed at least 23 pounds. "She couldn't jump on anything," her owners said.
Posted Jun 26 2019 10:24AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 10:43AM EDT
The Orange County Sheriff's Office helped get a baby alligator to safety after wandering into a residential neighborhood on Wednesday.
According to a tweet by the sheriff's office, Sgt. Al Giardiello and Cpl. Pat Foley of the Agricultural Crimes Unit caught the baby alligator after it was nearly struck by a vehicle.
Posted Jun 26 2019 08:42AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 08:43AM EDT
Police say a dead bear was found along the westbound shoulder of Interstate 4 in Orlando.
Orlando police tell news outlets the black bear was spotted around 5 a.m. Wednesday near John Young Parkway entrance ramp.
Police say they're not sure what happened to the bear because there was no sign of damage from a car at the scene.