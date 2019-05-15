< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida woman charged with assault after admitting to throwing coconut at man outside strip club

Posted May 15 2019 12:05PM EDT
Updated May 15 2019 12:14PM EDT id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Florida woman charged with assault after admitting to throwing coconut at man outside strip club&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/unusual/florida-woman-charged-with-assault-after-admitting-to-throwing-coconut-at-man-outside-strip-club-po" data-title="Florida woman charged with assault after admitting to throwing coconut at man outside strip club" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/unusual/florida-woman-charged-with-assault-after-admitting-to-throwing-coconut-at-man-outside-strip-club-po" addthis:title="Florida woman charged with assault after admitting to throwing coconut at man outside strip club"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406998308.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406998308");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406998308-406996682"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/monroe%20county%20sheriffs%20office_shonta%20bolds_051519_1557936136959.jpg_7264854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/monroe%20county%20sheriffs%20office_shonta%20bolds_051519_1557936136959.jpg_7264854_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/monroe%20county%20sheriffs%20office_shonta%20bolds_051519_1557936136959.jpg_7264854_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/monroe%20county%20sheriffs%20office_shonta%20bolds_051519_1557936136959.jpg_7264854_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/monroe%20county%20sheriffs%20office_shonta%20bolds_051519_1557936136959.jpg_7264854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406998308-406996682" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/monroe%20county%20sheriffs%20office_shonta%20bolds_051519_1557936136959.jpg_7264854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/monroe%20county%20sheriffs%20office_shonta%20bolds_051519_1557936136959.jpg_7264854_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/monroe%20county%20sheriffs%20office_shonta%20bolds_051519_1557936136959.jpg_7264854_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/monroe%20county%20sheriffs%20office_shonta%20bolds_051519_1557936136959.jpg_7264854_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/monroe%20county%20sheriffs%20office_shonta%20bolds_051519_1557936136959.jpg_7264854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 12:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 12:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406998308" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A Florida woman was charged with assault after she allegedly <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/florida-coconut-assault-strip-club">threw a coconut at a man</a></strong> outside of a strip club.</p> <p>Shonta Bolds, 36, was arrested Saturday after the incident at the VIP Gentleman's Club in Key West.</p> <p>While sitting on the front porch of the club, a man reportedly began to film Bolds — which upset her, she allegedly told officials.</p> <p>The man said Bolds yelled at him and called him names, before proceeding to throw a coconut at him, according to an arrest report obtained by Fox News.</p> <p>Bolds reportedly admitted to investigators that she did, in fact, throw a coconut at the man, but noted "it did not hit him."</p> <p>Police told the woman she was outside of the club, and had no expectation of privacy while there.</p> <p>Bolds was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/florida-coconut-assault-strip-club">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.</a></strong></p> <p><u><strong>Read more FLORIDA stories:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Unusual " pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402477" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Unusual Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/man-checking-mail-killed-by-stray-bullet-in-richmond-family-says-he-was-never-angry" title="Man checking mail killed by stray bullet in Richmond; family says he was never angry" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/15/Man_checking_mail_killed_by_stray_bullet_0_7270687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/15/Man_checking_mail_killed_by_stray_bullet_0_7270687_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/15/Man_checking_mail_killed_by_stray_bullet_0_7270687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/15/Man_checking_mail_killed_by_stray_bullet_0_7270687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/15/Man_checking_mail_killed_by_stray_bullet_0_7270687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Richmond Police are investigating six shootings in three days that left two people dead.One of the victims was 57-year-old Miguel Ramirez of Richmond who was hit by a stray bullet outside him home. Ramirez’s family said he was outside checking his" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man checking mail killed by stray bullet in Richmond; family says he was never angry</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cristina Rendon, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 09:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 12:27AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Richmond Police are investigating six shootings in three days that left two people dead.</p><p>One of the victims was 57-year-old Miguel Ramirez of Richmond who was hit by a stray bullet outside him home. Ramirez’s family said he was outside checking his mail around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday when he was hit by a bullet in the back of his head.</p><p>Richmond Police said they are investigating the shooting that happened two blocks from Ramirez’s home at 18th Street and Chanslor Avenue. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/report-unborn-baby-cut-from-womb-of-missing-19-year-old-chicago-woman" title="Report: Unborn baby cut from womb of missing 19-year-old Chicago woman" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Family_of_Marlen_Ochoa_Uriostegui_reacts_0_7273240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Family_of_Marlen_Ochoa_Uriostegui_reacts_0_7273240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Family_of_Marlen_Ochoa_Uriostegui_reacts_0_7273240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Family_of_Marlen_Ochoa_Uriostegui_reacts_0_7273240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Family_of_Marlen_Ochoa_Uriostegui_reacts_0_7273240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: Unborn baby cut from womb of missing 19-year-old Chicago woman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 07:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 12:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police believe a 19-year-old pregnant woman who went missing was lured to a home on the Southwest Side, killed, and then her unborn child was cut out of her body, according to the Chicago Sun-Times .</p><p>On Wednesday night, the Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed the body found in a garbage can at a home in the 4100 block of West 77th Place is that of Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, who went missing three weeks ago on April 23rd. She was strangled to death, according to the medical examiner. Her death is considered a homicide.</p><p>"We believe that she was murdered and we believe that the baby was forcibly removed following that murder," said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. He adds the baby was hospitalized and is in "grave" condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/unusual/red-lobster-debuts-insulated-fanny-pack-to-fill-with-cheddar-bay-biscuits" title="Red Lobster debuts insulated fanny pack to fill with Cheddar Bay Biscuits" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Red_Lobster_is_offering_the_chance_to_wi_0_7265845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Red_Lobster_is_offering_the_chance_to_wi_0_7265845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Red_Lobster_is_offering_the_chance_to_wi_0_7265845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Red_Lobster_is_offering_the_chance_to_wi_0_7265845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Red_Lobster_is_offering_the_chance_to_wi_0_7265845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Red Lobster just broke the internet with a new contest offering biscuit aficionados the chance to get their hands on a limited-edition insulated Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Red Lobster debuts insulated fanny pack to fill with Cheddar Bay Biscuits</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 03:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 05:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Red Lobster just broke the internet with a new contest offering biscuit aficionados the chance to get their hands on a limited-edition insulated Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack. </p><p>If you're super into the cheesy biscuits from the seafood chain, you're going to appreciate this novel new product, because there’s just not enough room to fit those suckers in your pockets.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! 