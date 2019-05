Related Headlines Publix reports revenues on par with Nike in 2018

- This is not a drill: Publix will deliver Pub Subs to your doorstep.

The grocery chain's Instacart service is the first to offer the addictive subs as a delivery item. The best part is, your first delivery is free!

All you have to do is create a free account using your email, Facebook, or Google account, pick the time you want your Pub Sub delivered and you are good to go. Same day orders are also available.

While everyone has a favorite, a blog on the grocery chain website from 2017 lists the Pub Subs that you must try at least once in your life: