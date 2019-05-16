< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 225-pound sea turtle returned to the sea in Clearwater Beach

Sea turtle that swallowed fishhook released back to sea after treatment at Brevard Zoo

KEY LARGO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) came to the rescue of a loggerhead turtle that got entangled in rope off the coast of Key Largo.</p><p>FWC posted video of the rescue<a href="https://www.facebook.com/MyFWC/videos/420511248787906/"> to Facebook</a>. </p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMyFWC%2Fvideos%2F420511248787906%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

According to the FWC, the biologists came across the turtle while heading out for a day of diving at research sites. The turtle appeared to have rope tangled around its neck and front fins.

After cutting the ropes, the turtle is seen diving under the water and swimming away.

