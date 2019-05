Photo credit: FWC via Facebook Photo credit: FWC via Facebook

- Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) came to the rescue of a loggerhead turtle that got entangled in rope off the coast of Key Largo.

FWC posted video of the rescue to Facebook.

According to the FWC, the biologists came across the turtle while heading out for a day of diving at research sites. The turtle appeared to have rope tangled around its neck and front fins.

After cutting the ropes, the turtle is seen diving under the water and swimming away.