Wisconsin dad accused of killing infant while being held by mother: report Posted Jun 12 2019 10:13AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 10:14AM EDT <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/wisconsin-man-allegedly-kills-infant-son-by-punching-him-in-the-head-multiple-times-with-closed-fists">reckless homicide</a></strong> after police say he punched his 2-month-old son repeatedly in the head while being held in his mother’s arms, ultimately killing the child.</p> <p>The infant went into respiratory failure and suffered multiple skull fractures, cerebral hemorrhaging and extensive retinal hemorrhaging in the June 5 assault. He was pronounced dead at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin that same evening.</p> <p>Kenta Evans, 21, the suspect, arrived to the home of Jessica McNeal around 7 a.m. on June 5 to visit the child, Jaquerrion Dancer, who is believed to be his son. An argument ensued.</p> <p>The mom rushed into the room where the infant was sleeping, picked up the child and told him to leave, authorities said. He allegedly admitted to police that after trying to pry the child from the mother, he “became frustrated and began punching."</p> <p>The baby was rushed to the hospital and was bleeding from the mouth. The infant died around 9 p.m., and the medical examiner. The death was ruled a homicide, the New York Daily News reported.</p> <p>Officers arrested Evans after they found him hiding in a closet at his mother’s house. In a June 6 interview with police, Evans allegedly admitted the child may have died after being hit “multiple times with closed fists.”</p> <p>Court documents say Evans told detectives he had repeatedly hit the mother, with many blows also striking the baby.</p> <p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report. </em></p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/wisconsin-man-allegedly-kills-infant-son-by-punching-him-in-the-head-multiple-times-with-closed-fists">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com</a></strong>.</p> <p><u><strong>Read more U.S. AND WORLD news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/california-man-dies-at-dominican-republic-resort-after-drinking-scotch-from-minibar-niece-says">California man dies at Dominican Republic resort after drinking scotch from minibar, niece says</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"U.S. and World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402481" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More U.S. and World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/missouri-woman-returns-from-vacation-to-find-python-in-kitchen-pantry" title="Missouri woman returns from vacation to find python in kitchen pantry" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/FWC-ball-python_1559083007136_7320085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/FWC-ball-python_1559083007136_7320085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/FWC-ball-python_1559083007136_7320085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/FWC-ball-python_1559083007136_7320085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/FWC-ball-python_1559083007136_7320085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE: Ball pythons are one of the most popular nonnative snakes in the pet trade. While they can be confused with Burmese pythons, adult ball pythons rarely grow longer than 4 feet. (Photo courtesy Florida Fish &amp; Wildlife Conservation Commission)." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missouri woman returns from vacation to find python in kitchen pantry</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Missouri woman returned home from her vacation last week to a slithering surprise in the kitchen.</p><p>The woman, located in Ballwin, a city roughly 20 miles east of St. Louis, "discovered a python in their pantry during snack time" on June 2, police said.</p><p>"She was definitely not one who likes snakes I can say that," Ballwin Police Officer Scott Stephens told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "But I guess who would want a snake in their kitchen?"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/ford-recalls-13-million-explorers-f-150s-for-safety-issues" title="Ford recalls 1.3 million Explorers, F-150s for safety issues" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="2011 Ford Explorers roll of the assembly at the Chicago Assembly Plant on on December 1, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois.&nbsp;(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ford recalls 1.3 million Explorers, F-150s for safety issues</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ford has issues safety recalls for 1.3 million vehicles made over the past decade including Explorer, F-150, and Econoline.</p><p>Ford announced the recalls Wednesday, saying that dealers would contact owners of the SUVs and trucks.</p><p>According to Ford, select Explorers from model years 2011-2017 are included in the safety recall. Some of those SUVs that are can experience problems with steering control due to an issue with rear suspension. So far, Ford says they have only had one reported crash and no injuries reported. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/uber-unveiling-plans-for-flying-taxi-program" title="Uber unveiling plans for flying taxi program" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/Uber_unveiling_plans_for_flying_taxi_pro_0_7386509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/Uber_unveiling_plans_for_flying_taxi_pro_0_7386509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/Uber_unveiling_plans_for_flying_taxi_pro_0_7386509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/Uber_unveiling_plans_for_flying_taxi_pro_0_7386509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/Uber_unveiling_plans_for_flying_taxi_pro_0_7386509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Uber is unveiling sky high plans for flying taxis. The company is developing plans for shared air transportation between suburbs and cities -- and ultimately within cities." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Uber unveiling plans for flying taxi program</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:16AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Uber is unveiling sky high plans for flying taxis. The company is developing plans for shared air transportation between suburbs and cities -- and ultimately within cities.</p><p>It wants to launch the service in 2023 starting in the Dallas and Los Angeles area. Uber and its manufacturing partners are working on electric-powered vertical takeoff and landing aircraft and plan to begin demo flights in 2020.</p><p>CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the Uber copter program is undergoing testing in New York with the goal of flying passengers from Manhattan to JFK Airport for approximately $200 starting July 9.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper 