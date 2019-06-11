The victim’s name, which is being withheld, was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2013.
It’s the first new identification of a World Trade Center victim since July 2018.
The medical examiner says about 40 percent of the 2,753 people reported missing remain unidentified.
Posted Jun 11 2019 03:16PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 03:17PM EDT
Orange County Sheriff John Mina is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon, following a deputy-involved shooting.
The sheriff's office received a 911 call in reference to a disturbance in East Orlando in the Stonebridge subdivision off of Goldenrod Road.
Deputies arrived on scene and shots were fired.
Posted Jun 11 2019 02:57PM EDT
A man was arrested for undressing at a Florida McDonald's while doing a strange dance.
According to Collier County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was dispatched to a McDonald's on Tamiami Trail in reference to a white male taking his clothes off and doing a strange dance near the front door. The caller said that the man was possibly on drugs and looked like he was trying to have relations with a railing.
Upon arrival, the responding deputy said that he observed the white male and recognized him as John Morgan from previous law enforcement contacts. Morgan had also been trespassed from the same McDonald's for a previous disturbance he had caused.
Posted Jun 11 2019 02:56PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis, acting on one of his top priorities during his first year in office, signed into law Tuesday a measure that gives the state the go-ahead to pursue approval to import prescription drugs from Canada and other countries.
But the Republican governor acknowledged at a bill-signing ceremony that the program won’t be up and running any time soon because of a requirement that it receive approval from federal authorities, including U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
“We are already working directly with Health and Human Services at the federal level, and I’m going to be talking with the president next week maybe more about it,” DeSantis said. “We envision maybe this taking ‘til next year for us to do it.”