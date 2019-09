Video credit: @helperdognala/Instagram Video credit: @helperdognala/Instagram

- This is just too adorable for words.

A video has gone viral of Nala, an autism service dog, cuddling with Donald Duck while visiting Epcot in Disney World.

In the heartwarming video, Nala is seen putting her head down in Donald's lap as he ever so gently pets her head.

A woman in the background is heard saying ‘she can stay here for the rest of day.'

On her Instagram page, @helperdognala, Nala is listed as a medical response service dog. While her and Donald Duck may be new BFF's, Nala also enjoys taking photos with other Disney characters, including Rapunzel, Dumbo, and Elsa.