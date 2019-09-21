In the heartwarming video, Nala is seen putting her head down in Donald's lap as he ever so gently pets her head.
A woman in the background is heard saying ‘she can stay here for the rest of day.'
RELATED: VIDEO: Wind almost carries away balloon handler at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
On her Instagram page, @helperdognala, Nala is listed as a medical response service dog. While her and Donald Duck may be new BFF's, Nala also enjoys taking photos with other Disney characters, including Rapunzel, Dumbo, and Elsa.
View this post on Instagram Nala met Jack Sparrow! She was very excited to see him because Pirates of the Caribbean is one of Nala's absolute favorite rides. A post shared by ✨Disney's Favorite Dog✨ (@helperdognala) on Sep 19, 2019 at 2:48pm PDT
Nala met Jack Sparrow! She was very excited to see him because Pirates of the Caribbean is one of Nala's absolute favorite rides.
A post shared by ✨Disney's Favorite Dog✨ (@helperdognala) on Sep 19, 2019 at 2:48pm PDT
Posted Sep 21 2019 10:24PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 10:25PM EDT
Orange County deputies say a man shot and killed a woman, and in the process hurt a 14-year-old, before turning the gun on himself.
It happened at the Cypress Run Apartments along south Goldenrod Road in Orlando.
Deputies say the teenage girl injured in the shooting is in stable condition.
Posted Sep 21 2019 02:54PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 03:13PM EDT
A Florida man with Down syndrome died in a hot car after his caretaker ingested the herbal supplement kratom, overdosed and fell asleep, authorities said.
Joshua Russell, 26, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter of a disabled adult in the May 9 death of John LaPointe in Seminole, Fla., the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.
RELATED: VIDEO: Florida woman arrested for kicking, pulling dog off the ground by leash
Posted Sep 21 2019 02:31PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 04:15PM EDT
A unique 'pop-up' event for parents and kids to play together is coming to a Central Florida Walmart for two days only.
The Fisher-Price Let's Be Kids Pop-Up Playdate Experience is a free, interactive, family-friendly tour that "encourages parents and kids to play together."
On September 21 and 22, parents and kids are invited to participate in a series of larger-than-life activities inspired by Fisher-Price toys like reading a 6-foot-tall book, riding a giant toy puppy, and navigating through a Little People corn maze.