<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-429759170"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 11:36AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 11:48AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> @helperdognala/Instagram</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429759170" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 5 DC)</strong> - This is just too adorable for words.</p><p>A video has gone viral of Nala, an autism service dog, cuddling with Donald Duck while visiting Epcot in Disney World.</p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sx3Bdt3qCYw" width="560">

In the heartwarming video, Nala is seen putting her head down in Donald's lap as he ever so gently pets her head.

A woman in the background is heard saying ‘she can stay here for the rest of day.'

RELATED: VIDEO: Wind almost carries away balloon handler at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

On her Instagram page, @helperdognala, Nala is listed as a medical response service dog. While her and Donald Duck may be new BFF's, Nala also enjoys taking photos with other Disney characters, including Rapunzel, Dumbo, and Elsa.

