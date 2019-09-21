< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. VIDEO: Florida woman arrested for kicking, pulling dog off the ground by leash 21 2019 12:02PM Posted Sep 21 2019 12:03PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 21 2019 12:02PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 01:51PM EDT class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429760315" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - <strong>**WARNING: This story contains graphic video.**</strong></p> <p>A Florida woman has been arrested after a video of her abusing a dog went viral.</p> <p>Michelle Sieber, 26, is charged with one count of animal cruelty.</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="476" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fvincent.minutello%2Fvideos%2F10162176427620234%2F&show_text=0&width=267" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="267">

According to Tarpon Springs police, she was arrested after a video surfaced that appears to show her kicking the dog and roughly pulling the dog by its leash while walking through a parking lot.

Vincent Minutello was dropping his girlfriend off when he saw the abuse taking place and recorded it on his cellphone.

RELATED: Deputies shoot two dogs, leaving family fuming

At one point, Sieber picks the dog up by its leash and the dog appears to choke and gag.

"Hey can you go a little easy on that dog please?" Minutello asks Sieber.

"You want him?" Sieber says with a laugh.

"No, but you can't do what you're doing. You're choking him, you're hanging your dog!"

After a few words are exchanged, Sieber gets into her camper with the dog.

Sieber was arrested on Sept. 20 and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Sieber's dogs, including the one in the video, are now in the hands of animal control, according to deputies. Investigators say the dog appears to be ok.

