According to Tarpon Springs police, she was arrested after a video surfaced that appears to show her kicking the dog and roughly pulling the dog by its leash while walking through a parking lot.
Vincent Minutello was dropping his girlfriend off when he saw the abuse taking place and recorded it on his cellphone.
At one point, Sieber picks the dog up by its leash and the dog appears to choke and gag.
"Hey can you go a little easy on that dog please?" Minutello asks Sieber.
"You want him?" Sieber says with a laugh.
"No, but you can't do what you're doing. You're choking him, you're hanging your dog!"
After a few words are exchanged, Sieber gets into her camper with the dog.
Sieber was arrested on Sept. 20 and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.
Sieber's dogs, including the one in the video, are now in the hands of animal control, according to deputies. Investigators say the dog appears to be ok.
Posted Sep 21 2019 09:58PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 10:32PM EDT
A five-year-old boy with a rare form of muscular dystrophy had his dream of becoming a firefighter come true thanks to the Pinellas Park Fire Department.
Gabe, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, was given a day to remember by members of the fire department and local police.
In a video shared to Facebook , the five-year-old can be seen riding in a police car and a fire truck, before being taken to the crew’s sheds to complete his training.
Posted Sep 21 2019 08:01PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 08:11PM EDT
The newly upgraded elevator at the Washington Monument stopped working just days after reopening to the public following a three-year renovation project.
The National Park Service says there was a "brief interruption in service" for about an hour Saturday.
Spokesman Mike Litterst said Parks Service staffers resolved the issue and visitors who were at the top of the 555-foot stone obelisk were able to return to the ground floor using the elevator.
Posted Sep 21 2019 07:48PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 07:52PM EDT
Students at Topsail Elementary School in North Carolina took it upon themselves to make sure a student with special needs was included during recess on September 19, the school said.
Topsail Elementary School told Storyful this footage shows third-grade student Francis Veras-Espinal, a student in the school’s adaptive Exceptional Children’s (EC) program, playing basketball with the school’s fifth graders.
The school said the students had included Veras-Espinal and other students in the EC program in a game the previous day.