- **WARNING: This story contains graphic video.**

A Florida woman has been arrested after a video of her abusing a dog went viral.

Michelle Sieber, 26, is charged with one count of animal cruelty.

According to Tarpon Springs police, she was arrested after a video surfaced that appears to show her kicking the dog and roughly pulling the dog by its leash while walking through a parking lot.

Vincent Minutello was dropping his girlfriend off when he saw the abuse taking place and recorded it on his cellphone.

RELATED: Deputies shoot two dogs, leaving family fuming

At one point, Sieber picks the dog up by its leash and the dog appears to choke and gag.

"Hey can you go a little easy on that dog please?" Minutello asks Sieber.

"You want him?" Sieber says with a laugh.

"No, but you can't do what you're doing. You're choking him, you're hanging your dog!"

After a few words are exchanged, Sieber gets into her camper with the dog.

Sieber was arrested on Sept. 20 and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Sieber's dogs, including the one in the video, are now in the hands of animal control, according to deputies. Investigators say the dog appears to be ok.

More TRENDING stories:

Service dog cuddles with Donald Duck at Disney World in heartwarming video

Florida Highway Patrol K-9 busts U-Haul carrying $5 million worth of marijuana

School resource officer being investigated after arresting 6-year-old and 8-year-old

Mom goes home 5 years after driving van with kids into ocean at Daytona Beach

Elderly woman beaten, robbed of $5,000 she saved for late husband's gravestone