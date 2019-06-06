< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Preparations underway for June 18 presidential visit to Orlando By Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jun 07 2019 07:27PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 07:24PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDay%20_OP_2_CP__1559816957151.jpg_7358257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDay%20_OP_2_CP__1559816957151.jpg_7358257_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDay%20_OP_2_CP__1559816957151.jpg_7358257_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDay%20_OP_2_CP__1559816957151.jpg_7358257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDay%20_OP_2_CP__1559816957151.jpg_7358257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>President Donald Trump marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411461419-411117544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDay%20_OP_2_CP__1559816957151.jpg_7358257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDay%20_OP_2_CP__1559816957151.jpg_7358257_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDay%20_OP_2_CP__1559816957151.jpg_7358257_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDay%20_OP_2_CP__1559816957151.jpg_7358257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDay%20_OP_2_CP__1559816957151.jpg_7358257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>President Donald Trump marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411461419" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Some 17,000 people are expected to fill Orlando's Amway Center to witness President Donald Trump launch his 2020 re-election run.</p> <p>However, the City of Orlando is preparing for tens of thousands more to pour into downtown, to be part of the action. The crowds pose serious traffic issues, so the city is putting a plan together to help alleviate some of the congestion.</p> <p>“We will be identifying specific road closures from the secret service, we’ll be providing alternate routes of travel to get into the city and we’ll be providing parking information as well to get people into garages and other available parking in the downtown to try to get people in and out as quickly as possible,” said Billy Hattaway, City of Orlando Transportation Department Director.</p> <p>What sets this event apart from others, according to the city, is that attendees will be from all around the country.</p> <p>“We’ll have people coming out from even outside the state, who have never been here before and so that all adds to confusion and circulation issues,” said Hattaway.</p> <p>That’s thousands of people trying to figure out how to navigate the City Beautiful.</p> <p>“We’re actively working on a traffic management plan, in terms of transportation of 