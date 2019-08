- As Hurricane Dorian charges through the Atlantic toward Florida, OneBlood says there is an urgent need for blood donations for the storm arrives.

They say the most critical time for blood donations is prior to a storm so there is an ample supply on hand during and immediately after the event.

"While all blood types are needed, there is an increased need for O Negative and O Positive blood as well as platelet donations," OneBlood said in a press release.

The company suffered a critical blood shortage over the summer and is encouraging people to make donating blood a part of their storm preparation.

To donate, you must weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 16 years old.

If you do not know your blood type, you can donate and the center will let you know.

