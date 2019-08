- Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 3 hurricane and still projected to target the east coast of Florida.

Early Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm's center was located about 445 miles (716.16 km) east of the Northwestern Bahamas and 700 miles (1,126.54 km) east-southeast of Orlando. The NHC dubbed the storm "dangerous," with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185.07 km/h) and moving northwest at 10 mph (16.09 km/h).

2 PM EDT: Hurricane Hunter aircraft finds #Dorian is now a major hurricane - poses a significant threat to Florida and the northwest Bahamas: https://t.co/W7hebQVNpu? pic.twitter.com/Z0b9ki11yX — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2019

"We're starting to expect a little more of a westerly turn. The official forecast continues to bring it to major hurricane status," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Brooks Tomlin. "Some of the latest models try to keep Dorian offshore."

The latest track from the NHC has Dorian strengthening to a Category 4 storm, moving over the Northwestern Bahamas Sunday and Monday, and slowing down considerably as it approaches the state with sustained winds of 140 mph (225.31 km/h).

After landfall near West Palm Beach, the storm is forecast to turn north and move toward Central Florida, weakening down to a Category 1 hurricane, with the center of circulation positioned just south of Orlando by 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

"One of the biggest concerns with a slow-moving hurricane like Dorian is that the dangerous weather will last a few days -- that's strong winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is based on a hurricane's sustained wind speed.

A Category 1 storm has sustained winds of 74 to 95 miles per hour.

A Category 2 storm has sustained winds of 96 to 110 miles per hour.

A Category 3 storm has sustained winds of 111 to 129 miles per hour.

A Category 4 storm has sustained winds of 130 to 156 miles per hour.

A Category 5 storm has sustained winds of over 157 miles per hour.

RELATED: Schools cancel class as Dorian could approach Florida as a Category 4 hurricane

The risk of dangerous storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds for Florida residents is increasing, although it is too soon to determine exactly where and when these hazards will occur.

Nonetheless, residents and visitors should monitor the progress of Dorian and have their hurricane plan in place.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Northwestern Bahamas. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS

HURRICANE WARNINGS

There are no current advisories.

HURRICANE WATCHES

Northwestern Bahamas

CITIES, COUNTIES, AND MORE PREPARE FOR DORIAN

The City of Orlando is encouraging its citizens and businesses to prepare. The Orlando International Airport has activated their emergency operations center. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that "protecting our residents and businesses, preventing loss of life and minimizing damage is our top priority and we are taking this storm seriously."

ACTIVE LOCAL STATES OF EMERGENCIES

Lake County

Flagler County

ACTIVE LEVEL 2 ACTIVATIONS

Lake County

Volusia County

HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR DORIAN

You can find a list of locations where you can stock up on sandbags HERE.

Build a hurricane kit HERE.

For the latest on Dorian, visit ORLANDOHURRICANE.com.

You can also monitor the tropics with the Fox 35 Weather App.