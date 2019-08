- Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 2 storm and is projected to become a major Category 3 hurricane by Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Late Thursday, the storm’s center was located about 295 mph (474.76 km) east-northeast of the Southeastern Bahamas. It is moving with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (168.98 km/h). The storm is tracking northwest at 12 mph (19.31 km/h).

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has Dorian making landfall south of Vero Beach on Monday evening as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of at least 140 mph (225.31 km/h).

"Dorian is expected to turn into a major hurricane on Friday, as a Category 3 storm. Because of the wind field expanding, that means it could create a bigger storm surge for the east coast of Florida. It will continue to strengthen into a Category 4 storm by landfall, with winds up to 140 mph (225.31 km/h), significantly higher than the earlier forecast of 120 mph (193.12 km/h)," said FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards, "but I like the trend of where the track is going, and the storm is tracking south."

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed.

A Category 1 storm has sustained winds of 74 to 95 miles per hour.

A Category 2 storm has sustained winds of 96 to 110 miles per hour.

A Category 3 storm has sustained winds of 111 to 129 miles per hour.

A Category 4 storm has sustained winds of 130 to 156 miles per hour.

A Category 5 storm has sustained winds of over 157 miles per hour.

"It will be a slow-moving storm, making landfall on Monday evening, and by Tuesday evening, it's barely moved and already down to a Category 1. As it makes the turn to the north, it could come up into Central Florida even weaker, possibly," Richards added. "However, the worst weather for Central Florida has Dorian still arriving late Sunday and continuing through Wednesday."

The risk of dangerous storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds for Florida residents is increasing, although it is too soon to determine exactly where these hazards will occur. Nonetheless, residents and visitors should monitor the progress of Dorian and have their hurricane plan in place.

Hurricane Dorian caused limited damage in the northern Caribbean as it left the region Wednesday night. Power outages and flooding were reported across the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra. It will pass through the Bahamas on Thursday night through Sunday.

CITIES, COUNTIES, AND MORE PREPARE FOR DORIAN

The City of Orlando is encouraging its citizens and businesses to prepare. The Orlando International Airport has activated their emergency operations center. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that "protecting our residents and businesses, preventing loss of life and minimizing damage is our top priority and we are taking this storm seriously.”

ACTIVE LOCAL STATES OF EMERGENCIES

Lake County

Flagler County

ACTIVE LEVEL 2 ACTIVATIONS

Lake County

Volusia County

HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR DORIAN

