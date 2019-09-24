Sadly, in September 2015, 9-year-old Daniel, 5-year-old Harry, and 2-year-old Milly lost their lives in a drunk driving crash.
"Grade 8. Grade 4. Grade 2. Or rather, should be!" Neville-Lake wrote on Facebook with a photo of the children's lunchboxes that they would've been using. "These were their lunch bags for their 2015 school year. Milly's was designed by her Kuya's-they worked together to make it for her whilst she sat on my lap and tried to grab her Kuya Harry's hair. His hair was getting long and she liked to pull it bc he would squeal. The boys took their lunch bags to school and Milly took hers to her music class and when she would spend Fridays with my dad. Our family's first day of school because of a drunk driver."
Neville-Lake says in Sept. 2015, her parents were bringing the children back home after a visit. They were running late and that's when she says a friend called her to tell her that there was a crash involving children. Neville-Lake turned on the TV and saw her own van.
All three children died from their injuries. Neville-Lake's mother and the children's great-grandmother were the only survivors.
Neville-Lake tells Fox 35 she shared the photo in hopes of making a difference.
"I share it to raise awareness of the consequences of impaired driving in the hopes that no one else has to hold all their children's birth certificates in their hands for their 40th birthday like I did this year."
Posted Sep 24 2019 05:11PM EDT
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acquiescing to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.
The probe centers on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government for his reelection. Pelosi said such actions would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office" and declared: "No one is above the law."
Pelosi's brief statement capped a frenetic stretch on Capitol Hill, as details of a classified whistleblower complaint about Trump burst into the open and momentum shifted swiftly toward an impeachment probe. The charge was led by several moderate Democratic lawmakers from political swing districts, many of them with national security backgrounds and serving in Congress for the first time.
Posted Sep 24 2019 05:16PM EDT
An alarming photo has led to an investigation by Orange County Public Schools.
The photo showed one of the county's school buses with six students onboard, feet from being hit by a passing SunRail train. The crossing arm seen resting on the roof of the bus.
It happened Thursday evening at the Fairbanks railroad crossing in Winter Park. The News Station obtained the photo and alerted the School District.
Posted Sep 24 2019 04:26PM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) - NASA says the Houston building where Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong and his colleagues emerged from quarantine after their 1969 moon mission has fallen into disrepair and will be demolished.
The Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday that the Lunar Receiving Laboratory at Johnson Space Center hasn't been used for two years and will likely be torn down next year.
The building, completed in 1967, was designed to isolate the astronauts and lunar rock samples until it was clear they weren't carrying disease.