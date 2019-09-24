< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 600-pound truck stop camel sits on Florida woman, who then bites its testicles to get free     <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 05:39AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 05:54AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (AP)</strong> - Authorities in Louisiana say a camel at a truck stop petting zoo sat on a Florida woman after she crawled into its enclosure.</p><p>Iberville Parish Sheriff's officials said the woman was chasing her dog when she crawled into Caspar's enclosure at the Tiger Truck Stop on I-10 in Grosse Tete, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/video-florida-woman-arrested-for-kicking-pulling-dog-off-the-ground-by-leash">RELATED: VIDEO: Florida woman arrested for kicking, pulling dog off the ground by leash</a></p><p>That's when the 600-pound camel sat on her. She told deputies she bit the camel in the testicles to free herself. The woman was brought to a hospital.</p><p>"She said: ‘I bit his b---- to get him off of me, I bit his testicles to get him off of me,'" Iberville Parish Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr. told the paper.</p><p>Deputies gave her and her husband summonses on the trespassing charge and for not having their dog on a leash.</p><p>"The camel did nothing wrong," Hamilton told the paper. "They were aggressive. More Fast Five Stories src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Professional_violinist_performs_for_abus_0_7673977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Professional_violinist_performs_for_abus_0_7673977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Professional_violinist_performs_for_abus_0_7673977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Professional_violinist_performs_for_abus_0_7673977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Professional_violinist_performs_for_abus_0_7673977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Violinist Martin Agee has performed with some pretty big names like Madonna and Metallica, but nothing compares to the performance that he gives every few weeks to the shelter dogs at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ a" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘I came out in tears': Professional violinist performs for abused shelter dogs to calm them</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 05:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 05:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Violinist Martin Agee has performed with some pretty big names like Madonna and Metallica, but nothing compares to the performance that he gives every few weeks to the shelter dogs at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ adoption center (ASPCA) in New York City.</p><p>Agee has enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a classically trained violinist playing for more than 30 years with notable ensembles including the New York Chamber Symphony, American Symphony Orchestra and many others, according to his website .</p><p>Recently, his passion has been performing for the ASPCA’s Animal Recovery Center. The center deals with dogs rescued from abused environments who need help reintegrating with humans.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/teacher-carries-10-year-old-girl-with-spina-bifida-so-she-wouldn-t-miss-out-on-a-class-field-trip" title="Teacher carries 10-year-old girl with spina bifida so she wouldn't miss out on a class field trip" data-articleId="430128553" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/TEAM%20RYAN_field%20trip%201_092419_1569346649470.png_7673754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/TEAM%20RYAN_field%20trip%201_092419_1569346649470.png_7673754_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/TEAM%20RYAN_field%20trip%201_092419_1569346649470.png_7673754_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/TEAM%20RYAN_field%20trip%201_092419_1569346649470.png_7673754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/TEAM%20RYAN_field%20trip%201_092419_1569346649470.png_7673754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: Shelly King" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teacher carries 10-year-old girl with spina bifida so she wouldn't miss out on a class field trip</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 01:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 02:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A girl with spina bifida was able to go on a field trip with her classmates thanks to one kind teacher.</p><p>10-year-old Ryan has spina bifida and when her mother found that Ryan's class was going on a field trip to the 'Falls of Ohio,' she started preparing for an 'alternate field trip day.' </p><p>However, thankfully, Ryan was able to join her class on the trip after a male teacher reached and said "I'm happy to tote her around on the falls all day."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/i-make-mom-cry-woman-poses-with-dissertation-in-baby-photo-shoot-to-celebrate-doctorate" title="'I make mom cry': Woman poses with dissertation in 'baby' photo shoot to celebrate doctorate" data-articleId="430131594" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Woman_holds_dissertation_in_baby_style_p_0_7673767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Woman_holds_dissertation_in_baby_style_p_0_7673767_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Woman_holds_dissertation_in_baby_style_p_0_7673767_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Woman_holds_dissertation_in_baby_style_p_0_7673767_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Woman_holds_dissertation_in_baby_style_p_0_7673767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After successfully defending her dissertation in August, a Florida Ph.D. student decided to celebrate with a baby-style photo shoot." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'I make mom cry': Woman poses with dissertation in 'baby' photo shoot to celebrate doctorate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 01:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 02:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Our social media feeds have become flooded with cute images of newborn babies and proud parents, but one Ph.D. student in Florida decided to take photos with her five-chapter dissertation instead.</p><p>Eve Humphrey spent the past six years earning a doctorate in biological science at Florida State University. More Fast Five Stories (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" title="getty_pelositrumpimpeach_092419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House Speaker Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into President Trump over Ukraine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/whistleblower-blocked-by-trump-administration-would-like-to-speak-to-congress-schiff-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The whistleblower who made a complaint about U.S. President Donald Trump who has thus far been blocked by the Trump Administration is requesting to speak to Congress, chairman of the House intelligence committee says. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Whistleblower blocked by Trump administration would like to speak to Congress, Rep. Schiff says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alarming-photo-of-school-bus-under-train-crossing-arm-leads-to-investigation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="bus under train arm_1569359698850.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alarming photo of school bus under train crossing arm leads to investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/i-came-out-in-tears-professional-violinist-performs-for-abused-shelter-dogs-to-calm-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Violinist_1569359196030_7674132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Martin Agee photographed playing violin for one of the shelter's dogs. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelositrumpimpeach_092419_1569359577801_7673954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelositrumpimpeach_092419_1569359577801_7673954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelositrumpimpeach_092419_1569359577801_7673954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelositrumpimpeach_092419_1569359577801_7673954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="House&#x20;Speaker&#x20;Nancy&#x20;Pelosi&#x20;announces&#x20;an&#x20;official&#x20;impeachment&#x20;inquiry&#x20;of&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;on&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>House Speaker Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into President Trump over Ukraine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/whistleblower-blocked-by-trump-administration-would-like-to-speak-to-congress-schiff-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;whistleblower&#x20;who&#x20;made&#x20;a&#x20;complaint&#x20;about&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;who&#x20;has&#x20;thus&#x20;far&#x20;been&#x20;blocked&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Trump&#x20;Administration&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;is&#x20;requesting&#x20;to&#x20;speak&#x20;to&#x20;Congress&#x2c;&#x20;chairman&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;House&#x20;intelligence&#x20;committee&#x20;says&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Whistleblower blocked by Trump administration would like to speak to Congress, Rep. Schiff says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alarming-photo-of-school-bus-under-train-crossing-arm-leads-to-investigation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alarming photo of school bus under train crossing arm leads to investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/i-came-out-in-tears-professional-violinist-performs-for-abused-shelter-dogs-to-calm-them" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Violinist_1569359196030_7674132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Violinist_1569359196030_7674132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Violinist_1569359196030_7674132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Violinist_1569359196030_7674132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Violinist_1569359196030_7674132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Martin&#x20;Agee&#x20;photographed&#x20;playing&#x20;violin&#x20;for&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;shelter&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;dogs&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;ASPCA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘I came out in tears': Professional violinist performs for abused shelter dogs to calm them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/nasa-says-1969-moon-landing-lab-to-be-demolished-next-year-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/NASA_1569356691627_7673950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/NASA_1569356691627_7673950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/NASA_1569356691627_7673950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/NASA_1569356691627_7673950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/NASA_1569356691627_7673950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="INDIA&#x20;-&#x20;2019&#x2f;09&#x2f;16&#x3a;&#x20;In&#x20;this&#x20;photo&#x20;illustration&#x20;the&#x20;national&#x20;space&#x20;agency&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;NASA&#x20;logo&#x20;seen&#x20;displayed&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;smartphone&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Avishek&#x20;Das&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA says 1969 moon landing lab to be demolished next year</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 