"This job isn't just about carrying a gun and a badge - it's about serving others," the department wrote on Facebook.
Deputy Owen was on duty Sunday morning when he was approached by a handicapped woman who asked him if he could pump her gas for her.
Owen gladly agreed. As they were talking, Owen tells Yahoo! that she handed him only $8 in cash to fill up the tank.
"I asked if she thought that would be enough to get her home, and she told me where she was going and that she thought it should cover it," Owen recalls. "I did not want her to run out of gas and be stranded, so I decided to just swipe my credit card to pay for her gas."
The driver, who has not been identified, thanked Deputy Owen and drove home.
The touching Facebook post has racked up of 7,000 likes and thousands of fans for Deputy Owen!
"That was a very good deputy. Well done I am very proud of you guys keep are America safe," wrote one Facebook user.
A girl with spina bifida was able to go on a field trip with her classmates thanks to one kind teacher.
10-year-old Ryan has spina bifida and when her mother found that Ryan's class was going on a field trip to the 'Falls of Ohio,' she started preparing for an 'alternate field trip day.'
However, thankfully, Ryan was able to join her class on the trip after a male teacher reached and said "I'm happy to tote her around on the falls all day."
A video of the very last sea turtle hatchling from a nest at a Florida beach is melting hearts across social media.
DestinFlorida.com posted the clip to Facebook on Sunday from a beach in Destin.
Two young white girls in upstate New York have been charged — one with a hate crime — after allegedly attacking a black female classmate on a school bus and subjecting her to racial taunts, police said.
The students, ages 10 and 11, of the Gouverneur Central School District allegedly beat the 10-year-old girl on Sept. 10, according to investigators. The mother of the child who was attacked told police she was "physically assaulted" and "subjected to racially motivated language on the school bus."
Authorities said the black child was punched in the eye, had her hair pulled out and suffered a bruise to the knee.