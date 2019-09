- A North Carolina deputy went above and beyond the call of duty when he helped out a handicapped woman who couldn't afford enough gas to get home.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of Deputy Chris Owen's act of kindness that has gone viral.

"This job isn't just about carrying a gun and a badge - it's about serving others," the department wrote on Facebook.

Deputy Owen was on duty Sunday morning when he was approached by a handicapped woman who asked him if he could pump her gas for her.

Owen gladly agreed. As they were talking, Owen tells Yahoo! that she handed him only $8 in cash to fill up the tank.

"I asked if she thought that would be enough to get her home, and she told me where she was going and that she thought it should cover it," Owen recalls. "I did not want her to run out of gas and be stranded, so I decided to just swipe my credit card to pay for her gas."

The driver, who has not been identified, thanked Deputy Owen and drove home.

The touching Facebook post has racked up of 7,000 likes and thousands of fans for Deputy Owen!

"That was a very good deputy. Well done I am very proud of you guys keep are America safe," wrote one Facebook user.