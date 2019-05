- An injured pelican was brought to safety after wandering around a busy Florida highway on Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a pelican on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The bird reportedly had injured wings and was walking in the southbound lanes, in danger of being hit by a vehicle.

Troopers and road rangers were able to secure the pelican against a concrete barrier to keep it out of harms way. They transported the bird to the South Skyway Fishing Pier and handed it over to wildlife rescue professionals.

The pelican is now recovering at the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary in Indian Shores, Florida.

