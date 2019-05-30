All four lemurs are male, which may allow them stay longer at the zoo. Female lemur offspring become incompatible with their mothers around age 2.
"Four is a lot of infants for any mother, and keepers are encouraging Hawk to eat and drink as much as possible and are supplementing her diet with foods items that support lactation," the zoo said in a press release. "All of the little guys are nursing well and, because Hawk has such a calm disposition and trust in her keepers, she is allowing care staff to obtain regular weights to confirm their development."
Black and white ruffled lemur mothers don't carry their offspring around. Instead, Vitale says, they build a nest and leave the litter there, returning to nurse.
She says the family will bond behind the scenes for the immediate future.
All lemurs are native only to Madagascar and are critically endangered.
Check out more adorable ANIMALS:
Posted May 30 2019 09:54AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 09:55AM EDT
Orlando City B (2-5-2, 8 points) heads out west to Kino North Stadium as it visits FC Tucson (3-3-1, 10 points) on Friday, May 31 for their second matchup this season.
Posted May 30 2019 09:49AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 09:57AM EDT
He may not be happy about going to jail, but at least a suspect is giving credit where credit is due.
According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department in Illinois, Deputy Metzler and his K-9 partner Cliff responded to call about tracking a suspect in Stephenson County. The suspect was wanted on two warrants, including one for domestic battery, and had fled the area on foot.
Posted May 30 2019 09:12AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 09:24AM EDT
(AP) -- President Donald Trump is muddying the waters over Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. Trump tweeted early Thursday that "I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected." But he later insisted that Russia didn't help him.
Trump reacted Thursday, a day after special counsel Robert Mueller spoke about his investigation into Russia election meddling and contacts with the Trump presidential campaign.
Mueller found that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, and while he said that charging Trump with a crime was "not an option" because of federal rules, he emphasized that he did not exonerate the president.