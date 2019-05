Photo credit: Manatee County Schools Photo credit: Manatee County Schools

- An elementary school in Manatee County had a new student with four legs and a tail show up on campus this week.

Trappers were called to Palm View Elementary School after an 8-foot, 2-inch gator was spotted in the outside hallway on Wednesday afternoon.

Principal Kaththea Johnson said a custodian reportedly saw the gator and reported it immediately.

Students had not yet arrived at school and the drop-off area was moved away from where the alligator was found.

A trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came and removed it.

FWC spokeswoman Melody Kilborn said the gator was sold live to an alligator farm after it was removed from the school.