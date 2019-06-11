"In tribute to Michael's noble and selfless decision to be an organ donor, UMC hosted its first-ever Honor Walk," the hospital wrote in a video posted to Facebook.
Hundreds of team members from every department in the hospital lined the hallways as Sigler was wheeled to the operating room with his family by his side.
Afterwards, balloons were released outside in his memory.
"Thank you, Michael, for being a true hero."
Posted Jun 11 2019 12:16PM EDT
Floridians could eventually gain access to cheaper prescription drugs from Canada and other foreign countries under legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, if the federal government gives it a green light.
The Republican governor signed the bill in The Villages, home to one of the state's largest retirement-age communities. The U.S. overall spends 30% to 190% more on prescription drugs than other developed countries and pays up to 174% more for the same prescription drug, according to a legislative bill analysis.
Posted Jun 11 2019 10:29AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 10:31AM EDT
A Florida woman was arrested last week on allegations that she squeezed her boyfriend’s testicles until they bled , police said.
The alleged incident occurred on June 4 in Indian Harbour Beach, about 70 miles southeast of Orlando. Authorities responded to a call from a man who said his live-in girlfriend had assaulted him, according to a police report.
The report said the woman -- identified as 21-year-old Katie Lee Pitchford – had become “enraged” during an argument. The alleged victim, who was not identified, reportedly told the officers that Pitchford had struck him “with her fists and scratched the left side of his face.”
Posted Jun 11 2019 09:37AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 11:33AM EDT
It's been eight months since Hurricane Michael ripped through Florida's Panhandle, but an effort to help victims is continuing.
The News Herald reports local organizations after taken over for FEMA at the Community Recovery Center, offering medical and dental help and guiding victims of the October storm to the appropriate resources.
A mobile medical truck is expected to stop at the center every Monday afternoon through the summer.