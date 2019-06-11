< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story412020431" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412020431" data-article-version="1.0">Hundreds of hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor's 'honor walk'</h1> </header> Jun 11 2019 10:08AM EDT 11 2019 10:08AM Posted Jun 11 2019 10:30AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 11 2019 10:08AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 11:41AM EDT (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A teenage organ donor killed in a tragic accident was honored by hundreds of hospital staff members as he was led down the hallway on his final journey.</p> <p>The University Medical Center of Southern Nevada hosted their very first Honor Walk on May 23 in recognition of 18-year-old Michael Sigler. Sigler was killed in a motorcycle accident and according to the hospital, it was his wish to be an organ donor if something should happen to him. </p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FUMCSN%2Fvideos%2F2368810303364296%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

"In tribute to Michael's noble and selfless decision to be an organ donor, UMC hosted its first-ever Honor Walk," the hospital wrote in a video posted to Facebook.

Hundreds of team members from every department in the hospital lined the hallways as Sigler was wheeled to the operating room with his family by his side.

Afterwards, balloons were released outside in his memory.

"Thank you, Michael, for being a true hero."

