But then a seagull photo-bombed the shoot and stole the sandwich right out of her hand.
"I was really embarrassed. You hear stories of people taking crazy Instagram pictures and hurting themselves and I was like, 'Oh my God, you are now that person. You just wasted $21.50 for a picture,'" Jessop said.
As she walked back to Fox’s Lobster House to get another $21.50 lobster roll, Jessop realized the only photo she had was the exact moment the seagull had swooped in and snagged the sandwich.
Jessop tweeted the photo, writing, "This is why we can't have nice things." The photo quickly went viral, garnering more than 200,000 likes.
Her second attempt to document her first-ever Maine lobster roll went much smoother. This time, she asked another customer to snap a photo as proof that she actually had the treat.
But Jessop said she was glad the lobster roll mishap brought some humor into her life and gave people a good laugh.
"There are a lot worse things I could be known for, and if that means I get free lobster rolls and bring a little bit of laughter into people's lives, I think that's a good thing," she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Posted Jun 11 2019 07:36AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 07:52AM EDT
Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon took to Twitter on Tuesday to mark one year since Officer Kevin Valencia was nearly killed after being shot by a domestic violence suspect.
"A year ago today, Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the line of duty," Chief Rolon tweeted. "Please continue to pray for him, Meghan, and their 2 kids. On behalf of the @orlandopolice , I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support shown for the Valencia family."
Posted Jun 11 2019 07:17AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 07:21AM EDT
A great-grandfather literally took his love of double bacon cheeseburgers to the grave.
Customers at a Burger King in Leeds, England, were surprised when a hearse pulled into the restaurant’s drive-thru. The driver ordered a double bacon cheeseburger, which was then placed on top of the coffin in the back of the vehicle.
Leonard Durkin died at the age of 71 after a long history of heart problems, SWNS reports. Before he passed, he told his son that, when the time came, he would like his favorite snack to be placed on top of his coffin. Durkin reportedly would visit the Burger King after stopping by his wife’s grave, which was located nearby.
Posted Jun 11 2019 07:10AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 07:53AM EDT
Authorities say a Florida man is facing charges following the death of a passenger on his all-terrain vehicle.
The Naples Daily News reports that the crash happened early Monday at Picayune Strand State Forest near Naples.
The Florida Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Koleton Mitchell was riding the two-person ATV on a one-lane road with 20-year-old Oliver Mey in the passenger seat and 22-year-old Brenden Eddington sitting on a cooler. The ATV hit a tree and overturned onto Eddington. Mitchell and Mey drove Eddington back to a residence and called for help. Eddington was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.