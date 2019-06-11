< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Seagull steals lobster roll out of Maine tourist's hand in epic photo addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/seagull-steals-lobster-roll-out-of-maine-tourists-hand-in-epic-photo" addthis:title="Seagull steals lobster roll out of Maine tourist's hand in epic photo"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411983716.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411983716");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411983716-411974361"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/seagull%20for%20web_1560245719302.png_7381680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/seagull%20for%20web_1560245719302.png_7381680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/seagull%20for%20web_1560245719302.png_7381680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/seagull%20for%20web_1560245719302.png_7381680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/seagull%20for%20web_1560245719302.png_7381680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit:&nbsp;Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports)." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports).</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411983716-411974361" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/seagull%20for%20web_1560245719302.png_7381680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/seagull%20for%20web_1560245719302.png_7381680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/seagull%20for%20web_1560245719302.png_7381680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/seagull%20for%20web_1560245719302.png_7381680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/seagull%20for%20web_1560245719302.png_7381680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit:&nbsp;Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports)." /> </div> </div> Posted Jun 11 2019 05:37AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 05:38AM EDT Jessop, a 34-year-old Pepperdine University professor, intended to chronicle the first bite of her pricey sandwich with the perfect photo. Finding a scenic spot with the Nubble Lighthouse overlooking the sea in the background, she framed the sandwich to get the shot.</p> <p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="613" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FAliciaCJessop%2Fposts%2F10100181670657720&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

But then a seagull photo-bombed the shoot and stole the sandwich right out of her hand.

"I was really embarrassed. You hear stories of people taking crazy Instagram pictures and hurting themselves and I was like, 'Oh my God, you are now that person. You just wasted $21.50 for a picture,'" Jessop said.

As she walked back to Fox’s Lobster House to get another $21.50 lobster roll, Jessop realized the only photo she had was the exact moment the seagull had swooped in and snagged the sandwich.

Jessop tweeted the photo, writing, "This is why we can't have nice things." The photo quickly went viral, garnering more than 200,000 likes.

Her second attempt to document her first-ever Maine lobster roll went much smoother. This time, she asked another customer to snap a photo as proof that she actually had the treat.

But Jessop said she was glad the lobster roll mishap brought some humor into her life and gave people a good laugh.

"There are a lot worse things I could be known for, and if that means I get free lobster rolls and bring a little bit of laughter into people's lives, I think that's a good thing," she said.

Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

