Joe Biden's bracelet tweet to honor Obama on 'Best Friends' Day goes viral Joe Biden's bracelet tweet to honor Obama on 'Best Friends' Day goes viral data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/best%20friend%20obama_1560250377922.jpg_7381861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/best%20friend%20obama_1560250377922.jpg_7381861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/best%20friend%20obama_1560250377922.jpg_7381861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/best%20friend%20obama_1560250377922.jpg_7381861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411989100-411989065" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/best%20friend%20obama_1560250377922.jpg_7381861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/best%20friend%20obama_1560250377922.jpg_7381861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/best%20friend%20obama_1560250377922.jpg_7381861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/best%20friend%20obama_1560250377922.jpg_7381861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/best%20friend%20obama_1560250377922.jpg_7381861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:54AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:13AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-411989100" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Joe Biden is <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/joe-bidens-bracelet-tweet-to-honor-obama-on-best-friends-day-goes-viral">good friends with former President Barack Obama</a>.</p>
<p>Biden took to Twitter on "Best Friends Day" Saturday and posted a tweet memorializing their bond. He posted an interlocking friendship bracelet with both their names to mark the occasion. The caption was simple: "Happy #BestFriendsDay to my friend, @BarackObama."</p> He posted an interlocking friendship bracelet with both their names to mark the occasion. The caption was simple: “Happy #BestFriendsDay to my friend, @BarackObama.”</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Happy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BestFriendsDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BestFriendsDay</a> to my friend, <a href="https://twitter.com/BarackObama?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BarackObama</a>. <a href="https://t.co/JTd1t7NtyL">pic.twitter.com/JTd1t7NtyL</a></p> — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1137521124793823232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 9, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><br /> </p> <p> </p> <p>The post did not sit well with some on social media. Many said the tweet was clearly self-serving and an effort to remind supporters of his Obama connection.</p> <p>David Axelrod, Obama’s former senior adviser, responded to the tweet, saying, “This is a joke, right?” Bill Kristol responded to Axelrod, “’Fraid not.”</p> <p>It has been covered widely that Obama and Biden have a close friendship, despite the fact that Obama has yet to formally endorse him in 2020. The Daily Beast pointed out that Biden said he requested that his former boss not endorse him to be fair to other candidates.</p> <p>Their friendship is so well-documented that Vanity Fair has a slideshow of them that could be a montage in a movie.</p> <p>The friendship was, by all measures, appeared to be an unlikely one. Biden was called out for describing Obama to The New York Observer in 2007 as “articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.”</p> <p>Biden apologized for the remarks at the time and said the quote was taken out of context.</p> <p>"Obama is probably the most exciting candidate that the Democratic or Republican Party has produced at least since I've been around," Biden said. "And he's fresh. He's new. He's smart. He's insightful. <p>A third child who was in an Amish horse-drawn carriage that was struck by a drunken driver in southern Michigan has died, authorities said Sunday.</p><p>Two children, ages 6 and 2, died at the scene of Friday evening's crash. A 4-year-old later died at a hospital, and another young child and a woman who were in the carriage remained hospitalized with serious injuries, State Trooper Seth Reed told the Detroit Free Press.</p><p>RELATED: Pickup hits Amish horse-drawn carriage, killing 2 kids</p>

<h4>Orlando Police chief honors Officer Kevin Valencia on one year anniversary of shooting</h4>

<p>Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon took to Twitter on Tuesday to mark one year since Officer Kevin Valencia was nearly killed after being shot by a domestic violence suspect.</p><p>RELATED: Free Pitbull concert on Saturday to benefit injured Orlando Officer Kevin Valencia</p><p>"A year ago today, Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the line of duty," Chief Rolon tweeted. "Please continue to pray for him, Meghan, and their 2 kids. On behalf of the @orlandopolice , I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support shown for the Valencia family."</p>

<h4>Burger King lover's last wish stuns workers as hearse rolls by for one final bacon cheeseburger</h4>

<p>A great-grandfather literally took his love of double bacon cheeseburgers to the grave.</p><p>Customers at a Burger King in Leeds, England, were surprised when a hearse pulled into the restaurant's drive-thru. The driver ordered a double bacon cheeseburger, which was then placed on top of the coffin in the back of the vehicle.</p><p>Leonard Durkin died at the age of 71 after a long history of heart problems, SWNS reports. Before he passed, he told his son that, when the time came, he would like his favorite snack to be placed on top of his coffin. Durkin reportedly would visit the Burger King after stopping by his wife's grave, which was located nearby.</p> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3rd child dies after horse-drawn carriage hit in Michigan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A third child who was in an Amish horse-drawn carriage that was struck by a drunken driver in southern Michigan has died, authorities said Sunday.</p><p>Two children, ages 6 and 2, died at the scene of Friday evening's crash. A 4-year-old later died at a hospital, and another young child and a woman who were in the carriage remained hospitalized with serious injuries, State Trooper Seth Reed told the Detroit Free Press.</p><p>RELATED: Pickup hits Amish horse-drawn carriage, killing 2 kids</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/orlando-police-chief-honors-officer-kevin-valencia-on-one-year-anniversary-of-shooting" title="Orlando Police chief honors Officer Kevin Valencia on one year anniversary of shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/12/OPD_officer%20kevin%20valencia_101218_1539359484975.png_6219099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/12/OPD_officer%20kevin%20valencia_101218_1539359484975.png_6219099_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/12/OPD_officer%20kevin%20valencia_101218_1539359484975.png_6219099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/12/OPD_officer%20kevin%20valencia_101218_1539359484975.png_6219099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/12/OPD_officer%20kevin%20valencia_101218_1539359484975.png_6219099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando Police chief honors Officer Kevin Valencia on one year anniversary of shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon took to Twitter on Tuesday to mark one year since Officer Kevin Valencia was nearly killed after being shot by a domestic violence suspect.</p><p>RELATED: Free Pitbull concert on Saturday to benefit injured Orlando Officer Kevin Valencia</p><p>"A year ago today, Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the line of duty," Chief Rolon tweeted. "Please continue to pray for him, Meghan, and their 2 kids. On behalf of the @orlandopolice , I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support shown for the Valencia family."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/burger-king-lovers-last-wish-stuns-drive-thru-workers-as-hearse-rolls-by-for-one-final-bacon-cheese" title="Burger King lover's last wish stuns workers as hearse rolls by for one final bacon cheeseburger" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/dead-hungry-hea-362017_1560251855523_7381872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/dead-hungry-hea-362017_1560251855523_7381872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/dead-hungry-hea-362017_1560251855523_7381872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/dead-hungry-hea-362017_1560251855523_7381872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/dead-hungry-hea-362017_1560251855523_7381872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Burger King lover's last wish stuns workers as hearse rolls by for one final bacon cheeseburger</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A great-grandfather literally took his love of double bacon cheeseburgers to the grave.</p><p>Customers at a Burger King in Leeds, England, were surprised when a hearse pulled into the restaurant’s drive-thru. The driver ordered a double bacon cheeseburger, which was then placed on top of the coffin in the back of the vehicle.</p><p>Leonard Durkin died at the age of 71 after a long history of heart problems, SWNS reports. Before he passed, he told his son that, when the time came, he would like his favorite snack to be placed on top of his coffin. (Photos by Chip Somodevilla and Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) " title="GCT_Colleen_TrumpFrenchWine_Banner_Getty_1560211144808-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump calls French wine tariffs unfair, vows to ‘do something' about it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/calling-all-potterheads-vans-releases-special-collaboration-with-harry-potter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/pressphoto_harrypottershoes_061019_1560214708283_7380614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Gryffindor themed shoes and backpack are shown in a press photo. (Photo credit: Vans)" title="pressphoto_harrypottershoes_061019_1560214708283-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Calling all Potterheads: Vans releases special collaboration with Harry Potter</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/orlando-police-chief-honors-officer-kevin-valencia-on-one-year-anniversary-of-shooting" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/12/OPD_officer%20kevin%20valencia_101218_1539359484975.png_6219099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/12/OPD_officer%20kevin%20valencia_101218_1539359484975.png_6219099_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/12/OPD_officer%20kevin%20valencia_101218_1539359484975.png_6219099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/12/OPD_officer%20kevin%20valencia_101218_1539359484975.png_6219099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/12/OPD_officer%20kevin%20valencia_101218_1539359484975.png_6219099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Orlando Police chief honors Officer Kevin Valencia on one year anniversary of shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/storms-continue-tuesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Storms Continue Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/burger-king-lovers-last-wish-stuns-drive-thru-workers-as-hearse-rolls-by-for-one-final-bacon-cheese" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/dead-hungry-hea-362017_1560251855523_7381872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/dead-hungry-hea-362017_1560251855523_7381872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/dead-hungry-hea-362017_1560251855523_7381872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/dead-hungry-hea-362017_1560251855523_7381872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/dead-hungry-hea-362017_1560251855523_7381872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Burger King lover's last wish stuns workers as hearse rolls by for one final bacon cheeseburger</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/florida-man-faces-charges-after-fatal-atv-crash-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man faces charges after fatal ATV crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/joe-bidens-bracelet-tweet-to-honor-obama-on-best-friends-day-goes-viral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/best%20friend%20obama_1560250377922.jpg_7381861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/best%20friend%20obama_1560250377922.jpg_7381861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/best%20friend%20obama_1560250377922.jpg_7381861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/best%20friend%20obama_1560250377922.jpg_7381861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/best%20friend%20obama_1560250377922.jpg_7381861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Joe Biden's bracelet tweet to honor Obama on 'Best Friends' Day goes viral</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 