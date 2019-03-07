< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2">
<div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article">
<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story413969824" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413969824" data-article-version="1.0">Father and baby whose 'conversation' went viral are now starring in adorable Denny's commercial</h1>
</header> commercial" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/father-and-baby-whose-conversation-went-viral-are-now-starring-in-a-denny-s-commercial" addthis:title="Father and baby whose 'conversation' went viral are now starring in adorable Denny's commercial"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413969824.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413969824");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413969824_413969809_178168"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413969824_413969809_178168";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413969809","video":"576841","title":"Father%20and%20baby%20of%20viral%20video%20star%20in%20new%20Denny%27s%20commercial","caption":"Father%20and%20baby%20of%20viral%20video%20star%20in%20new%20Denny%27s%20commercial","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F21%2FFather_and_baby_of_viral_video_star_in_n_0_7429172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F21%2FFather_and_baby_of_viral_video_star_in_new_Denny_576841_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655724372%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DW8Zh2qOC0COTID5uScXMDmg0ezQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Ffather-and-baby-whose-conversation-went-viral-are-now-starring-in-a-denny-s-commercial"}},"createDate":"Jun 21 2019 07:26AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413969824_413969809_178168",video:"576841",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Father_and_baby_of_viral_video_star_in_n_0_7429172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Father%2520and%2520baby%2520of%2520viral%2520video%2520star%2520in%2520new%2520Denny%2527s%2520commercial",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/21/Father_and_baby_of_viral_video_star_in_new_Denny_576841_1800.mp4?Expires=1655724372&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=W8Zh2qOC0COTID5uScXMDmg0ezQ",eventLabel:"Father%20and%20baby%20of%20viral%20video%20star%20in%20new%20Denny%27s%20commercial-413969809",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Ffather-and-baby-whose-conversation-went-viral-are-now-starring-in-a-denny-s-commercial"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:27AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-413969824"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:26AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 08:17AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="photoCarousel-413969824" style="display: none;">
<aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413969824-0">6 PHOTOS</a>
</h4>
<figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413969824-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/father%20and%20son%20for%20web_1561116174128.png_7429166_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413969824-0">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="">
</a>
</figure>
<figcaption>
Photo credit: Denny's
</figcaption> style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo06_1561116204326_7429171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413969824-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dennys_fathersday_photo06_1561116204326.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo05_1561116202107_7429170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413969824-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dennys_fathersday_photo05_1561116202107.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo04_1561116201129_7429169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413969824-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dennys_fathersday_photo04_1561116201129.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo03_1561116197789_7429168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413969824-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dennys_fathersday_photo03_1561116197789.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo02_1561116197680_7429167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413969824-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dennys_fathersday_photo02_1561116197680.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413969824-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/father%20and%20son%20for%20web_1561116174128.png_7429166_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Denny's" title="father and son for web_1561116174128.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Denny's</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo06_1561116204326_7429171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Denny's" title="dennys_fathersday_photo06_1561116204326.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Denny's</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo05_1561116202107_7429170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Denny's" title="dennys_fathersday_photo05_1561116202107.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Denny's</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo04_1561116201129_7429169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Denny's" title="dennys_fathersday_photo04_1561116201129.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Denny's</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo03_1561116197789_7429168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Denny's" title="dennys_fathersday_photo03_1561116197789.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Denny's</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo02_1561116197680_7429167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Denny's" title="dennys_fathersday_photo02_1561116197680.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Denny's</p> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413969824-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog">
<!-- begin: GALLERY -->
<section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD">
<div class="mod-content">
<div class="media-container">
<div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;">
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/father%20and%20son%20for%20web_1561116174128.png_7429166_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Denny's" title="father and son for web_1561116174128.png.jpg"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Photo credit: Denny's</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo06_1561116204326_7429171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Denny's" title="dennys_fathersday_photo06_1561116204326.jpg"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Photo credit: Denny's</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo05_1561116202107_7429170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Denny's" title="dennys_fathersday_photo05_1561116202107.jpg"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Photo credit: Denny's</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo04_1561116201129_7429169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Denny's" title="dennys_fathersday_photo04_1561116201129.jpg"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Photo credit: Denny's</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo03_1561116197789_7429168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Denny's" title="dennys_fathersday_photo03_1561116197789.jpg"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Photo credit: Denny's</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/dennys_fathersday_photo02_1561116197680_7429167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Denny's" title="dennys_fathersday_photo02_1561116197680.jpg"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Photo credit: Denny's</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
</div>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: GALLERY -->
</div> DJ, of course, keeps the conversation going. The commercial ends with a heartwarming hug between the pair. </p> <p>DJ and Kingston won the hearts of the internet after their video, posted by Shanieke Pryor, of the two discussing a TV show went viral.</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="476" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FNikiSpryor%2Fvideos%2F10101574620232282%2F&show_text=0&width=267" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="267">

“They need to work on that, right?” Deztin asks. Kingston gives a simple “Ya.”

“Yes, okay. Did you understand it, though?” he asks. Baby affirms “ba” with a nod, then blathers an apparent question, judging by his inquisitive inflection.

“Not this one. It’s the grand finale,” dad replies. Then they really get into it as Kingston begins pointing at the screen with a look of dubiety.

“That’s what I was wondering! I don’t know what they’re gonna do next season,” says Deztin as Kingston nods and yammers in agreement. “Exactly.”

Exasperated with the program, Kingston throws his hands in the air, eyebrows raised, and blabs to dad, who agrees emphatically.

“Right, that’s why I’m saying! Don’t bring that in, you know what I’m saying?” he responds. “Go somewhere else with that.”

“Ye,” Kingston responds, looking satisfied with the conclusion.

“Really? I thought the same thing,” says dad. “We think a lot alike, huh?”

The viral video has racked up a mind-blowing 59 million-plus views since being posted earlier this month.

​​​

