“They need to work on that, right?” Deztin asks. Kingston gives a simple “Ya.”
“Yes, okay. Did you understand it, though?” he asks. Baby affirms “ba” with a nod, then blathers an apparent question, judging by his inquisitive inflection.
“Not this one. It’s the grand finale,” dad replies. Then they really get into it as Kingston begins pointing at the screen with a look of dubiety.
“That’s what I was wondering! I don’t know what they’re gonna do next season,” says Deztin as Kingston nods and yammers in agreement. “Exactly.”
Exasperated with the program, Kingston throws his hands in the air, eyebrows raised, and blabs to dad, who agrees emphatically.
“Right, that’s why I’m saying! Don’t bring that in, you know what I’m saying?” he responds. “Go somewhere else with that.”
“Ye,” Kingston responds, looking satisfied with the conclusion.
“Really? I thought the same thing,” says dad. “We think a lot alike, huh?”
The viral video has racked up a mind-blowing 59 million-plus views since being posted earlier this month.
Posted Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST
