<article>
<section id="story413720994" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413720994" data-article-version="1.0">Cleveland Clinic performs its first in utero surgery on fetus, repairs spina bifida before birth</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413720994" data-article-version="1.0">Cleveland Clinic performs its first in utero surgery on fetus, repairs spina bifida before birth</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-413720994" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Cleveland Clinic performs its first in utero surgery on fetus, repairs spina bifida before birth&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/cleveland-clinic-performs-its-first-in-utero-surgery-on-fetus-repairs-spina-bifida-before-birth" data-title="Cleveland Clinic performs its first in utero surgery on fetus, repairs spina bifida before birth" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/cleveland-clinic-performs-its-first-in-utero-surgery-on-fetus-repairs-spina-bifida-before-birth" addthis:title="Cleveland Clinic performs its first in utero surgery on fetus, repairs spina bifida before birth"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413720994.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413720994");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413720994_413725546_167018"></div> <script>$(function(){var Jun 20 2019 07:25AM EDT 20 2019 07:25AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413720994_413725546_167018",video:"576405",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cleveland_Clinic_performs_its_first_in_u_0_7422345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Cleveland%2520Clinic%2520performs%2520its%2520first%2520in%2520utero%2520surgery%2520on%2520fetus%252C%2520repairs%2520spina%2520bifida%2520before%2520birth",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/20/Cleveland_Clinic_performs_its_first_in_utero_sur_576405_1800.mp4?Expires=1655637896&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=dpfPi9s6xuksJi0qKZSeD8P9Xy0",eventLabel:"Cleveland%20Clinic%20performs%20its%20first%20in%20utero%20surgery%20on%20fetus%2C%20repairs%20spina%20bifida%20before%20birth-413725546",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Fcleveland-clinic-performs-its-first-in-utero-surgery-on-fetus-repairs-spina-bifida-before-birth"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:57AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-413720994"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:25AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:37AM EDT</span></p>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cleveland%20clinic_1561027574234.png_7422307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cleveland%20clinic_1561027574234.png_7422307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cleveland%20clinic_1561027574234.png_7422307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cleveland%20clinic_1561027574234.png_7422307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cleveland%20clinic_1561027574234.png_7422307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Cleveland Clinic" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Cleveland Clinic</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413720994-413720006" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cleveland%20clinic_1561027574234.png_7422307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cleveland%20clinic_1561027574234.png_7422307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cleveland%20clinic_1561027574234.png_7422307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cleveland%20clinic_1561027574234.png_7422307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cleveland%20clinic_1561027574234.png_7422307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Cleveland Clinic" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: Cleveland Clinic</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413720994" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLEVELAND, Ohio (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - After preparing for more than a year, the surgical team from <a href="https://newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/2019/06/19/cleveland-clinic-performs-its-first-in-utero-fetal-surgery/">Cleveland Clinic’s Fetal Center</a> in Ohio has successfully performed its first surgery on a fetus inside the uterus to repair spina bifida.</p> <p>It's the first surgery of its kind in northern Ohio.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/georgia-toddler-diagnosed-with-rare-ovarian-cancer-now-disease-free"><strong>RELATED: Georgia toddler diagnosed with rare ovarian cancer now disease-free</strong></a></p> <p>According to the <a href="https://newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/2019/06/19/cleveland-clinic-performs-its-first-in-utero-fetal-surgery/">Cleveland Clinic's press release,</a> the surgery was performed in February on a fetus that was nearly 23-weeks-old. The baby girl was successfully delivered by caesarean section near full term on June 3. </p> <p>“By successfully repairing the defect before birth, we’re allowing this child to have the best possible outcome and significantly improve her quality of life,” said Dr. Darrell Cass. “There are different measures of quality in determining success for fetal repairs and in this particular case, all metrics for maximum quality were achieved.”</p> <p>The team was led by Dr. Cass and included pediatric neurosurgeons, a fetal cardiologist and pediatric anesthesiologists. The mother and child are said to be doing well.</p> <p>"Spina bifida is a birth defect that affects the lowest part of the spine and occurs when the neural tube does not fully close, causing the backbone that protects the spinal cord not to form as it should. This often results in damage to the spinal cord and nerves and can even lead to brain damage."</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Cleveland Clinic successfully performed its first in utero fetal surgery to repair a spina bifida birth defect.<a href="https://t.co/ReH9nz32HQ">https://t.co/ReH9nz32HQ</a> <a href="https://t.co/6YwT4mKHIF">pic.twitter.com/6YwT4mKHIF</a></p> — ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) <a href="https://twitter.com/CleClinicNews/status/1141262089115381764?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 19, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <br /> </p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>The condition can also affect a child's mobility, including walking and running.</p> <p>To perform the surgery, an incision just 4.5 centimeters wide is made over the uterus where the baby's back is positioned, according to the clinic. The baby's spine is then repaired by doctors.</p> <p>"After the uterus is closed back up, the fetus remains in the womb for the remainder of the pregnancy and is ultimately born by caesarean section," says the Cleveland Clinic.</p> <p>Dr. Cass explains that the surgery is very risky for the baby: the mother has the potential of delivering the baby just weeks after the surgery.</p> <p>"Although the surgery was a success, spina bifida is never cured,” said Dr. Cass. “Moving forward, the baby will require ongoing supportive care provided by a multidisciplinary team of caregivers in our Spina Bifida Clinic, which will involve neurology, urology, orthopedics, developmental pediatrics and neurosurgery, among other specialists.”</p> <p>Dr. Cass, who has performed more than 160 fetal surgeries since 2002, joined Cleveland Clinic as director of Fetal Surgery in October 2017. Before that, he was the co-founder and co-director at Texas Children’s Fetal Center in Houston for 17 years. </p> <p>“I am honored to work with this amazing team of clinicians and to see our efforts come to fruition after preparing for so long. More Mobile App News Feed Stories

New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App
Posted Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST

Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic.

'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to pancreatic cancer charity walk in Trebek's honor
Posted Jun 20 2019 07:52AM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 08:20AM EDT

James Holzhauer, the trivia whiz who dominated "Jeopardy!" earlier this spring, is giving back.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Holzhauer, a former Illinois resident and product of Naperville District 203 schools, is making a special donation to a local charity walk in Illinois to raise money to find a cure for pancreatic cancer, which afflicts "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

Joe Biden not apologizing for remarks on segregationist senators
Posted Jun 20 2019 07:19AM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 08:05AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden refused calls to apologize Wednesday for saying that the Senate "got things done" with "civility" even when the body included segregationists with whom he disagreed.

His rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, including the two major black candidates in the contest, roundly criticized Biden's comments. But Biden didn't back down and was particularly defiant in the face of criticism from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who said the former vice president should apologize for his remarks.

Biden countered that it was Booker who should apologize because the senator "should know better" than to question his commitment to civil rights. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/jeopardy-champ-james-holzhauer-donates-to-pancreatic-cancer-charity-walk-in-trebek-s-honor" title="‘Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to pancreatic cancer charity walk in Trebek's honor" data-articleId="413728059" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to pancreatic cancer charity walk in Trebek's honor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>James Holzhauer, the trivia whiz who dominated “Jeopardy!” earlier this spring, is giving back.</p><p>The Chicago Tribune reported that Holzhauer, a former Illinois resident and product of Naperville District 203 schools, is making a special donation to a local charity walk in Illinois to raise money to find a cure for pancreatic cancer, which afflicts “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.</p><p>RELATED: Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/joe-biden-not-apologizing-for-remarks-on-segregationist-senators" title="Joe Biden not apologizing for remarks on segregationist senators" data-articleId="413730070" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden&nbsp;(DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Joe Biden not apologizing for remarks on segregationist senators</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:05AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden refused calls to apologize Wednesday for saying that the Senate "got things done" with "civility" even when the body included segregationists with whom he disagreed.</p><p>His rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, including the two major black candidates in the contest, roundly criticized Biden's comments. But Biden didn't back down and was particularly defiant in the face of criticism from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who said the former vice president should apologize for his remarks.</p><p>Biden countered that it was Booker who should apologize because the senator "should know better" than to question his commitment to civil rights.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/cleveland-clinic-performs-its-first-in-utero-surgery-on-fetus-repairs-spina-bifida-before-birth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cleveland%20clinic_1561027574234.png_7422307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Cleveland Clinic" title="cleveland clinic_1561027574234.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cleveland Clinic performs its first in utero surgery on fetus, repairs spina bifida before birth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan, 26, was killed June 19, 2019 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Photo: Sacramento police" title="Tara O'Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/iran-shoots-down-us-drone-amid-tensions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-163356009_1561012697396_7422220_ver1.0_1280_720_1561022462698_7422226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="SIERRA VISTA, AZ - MARCH 07: A Predator drone operated by U.S. Office of Air and Marine takes off for a surveillance flight near the Mexican border on March 7, 2013 from Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Predator drone 62019-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Iran says it's 'ready for war' after shooting down US drone amid tensions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/researchers-use-smart-speakers-to-detect-heart-attack"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/smart-speaker-alexa-amazon_1561002400943_7421999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="smart-speaker-alexa-amazon_1561002400943.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Researchers use smart speakers to detect heart attack</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a Most Recent

Joe Biden not apologizing for remarks on segregationist senators

Cleveland Clinic performs its first in utero surgery on fetus, repairs spina bifida before birth

Suspects sought after trooper is dragged in downtown Orlando

Rare, ocean wave-shaped clouds appear in Virginia

Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/cleveland-clinic-performs-its-first-in-utero-surgery-on-fetus-repairs-spina-bifida-before-birth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Photo credit: Cleveland Clinic" title="cleveland clinic_1561027574234.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Cleveland Clinic performs its first in utero surgery on fetus, repairs spina bifida before birth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspects-sought-after-trooper-is-dragged-in-downtown-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Crime_Police_Lights_Generic_1468011542945-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Suspects sought after trooper is dragged in downtown Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/rare-ocean-wave-shaped-clouds-appear-in-sky-in-virginia"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Photo credit: Amy Christie Hunter" title="cloudss_1561026147858.png"/> </figure> <h3>Rare, ocean wave-shaped clouds appear in Virginia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan, 26, was killed June 19, 2019 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. 