- A heartwarming video of a stepdad opening a Father's Day gift is going viral.

Sophia Kallie posted video of her stepdad opening up his Father's Day gift on Twitter.

In the post, she said that her stepdad used to leave her notes on her door every day to inspire her. Throughout the six years of receiving of them, she kept all the notes.

For Father's Day, she put the notes in a frame with a picture of the two of them together.

Upon seeing it, Kallie's stepdad started to cry.

Watch the full video on Sophia's Twitter below.

during middle school, my stepdad used to leave me a note on my door each day to inspire me. well, I kept those notes & It's been 6 years since then. today I gave him those notes back🥰 #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/ftT3sjQEH5 — soph (@Sophia_Kallie) June 17, 2019





This story was written in Orlando, Florida.