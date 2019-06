Photo credit: Instagram / nickatatlanticrt Photo credit: Instagram / nickatatlanticrt

- There's never a dull moment in Florida -- especially when crocodiles are involved.

Video posted to Instagram by Nicolas Perez on June 5 shows a crocodile crawling inside a Seatow boat that was tied up at the dock at Black Point Marina in Miami.

Cruz tells Fox 35 that the crocodile was estimated to be about 11-feet long!

"We often see them swimming around the marina, but not common seeing them jump in our boats," Cruz wrote on Instagram.

The crocodile is seen moving around the yellow boat before finding its way out and back onto the dock. Moments later, Cruz says it jumped back into the water and swam away.

Check out more TRENDING stories: