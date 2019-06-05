< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410924590" data-article-version="1.0">Rare albino baby deer rescued by truck driver in California</h1> Jun 05 2019 09:52AM EDT 05 2019 09:52AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410924590_410924031_109996",video:"571369",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Albino_fawn_rescued_by_truck_driver_in_C_0_7353969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Albino%2520fawn%2520rescued%2520by%2520truck%2520driver%2520in%2520California",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/05/Albino_fawn_rescued_by_truck_driver_in_Californi_571369_1800.mp4?Expires=1654350724&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=iaTPUUlgDFbg2nWnWOySINBii30",eventLabel:"Albino%20fawn%20rescued%20by%20truck%20driver%20in%20California-410924031",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Frare-albino-baby-deer-rescued-by-truck-driver-in-california"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:03AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-410924590"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:52AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:41AM EDT</span></p> url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/albino%20deer%20for%20web_1559742743642.png_7354194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410924590-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: Kindred Spirts Fawn Rescue </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/albino%20deer%20for%20web_1559742743642.png_7354194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410924590-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="albino deer for web_1559742743642.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/albino1_1559742745749_7354196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410924590-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="albino1_1559742745749.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/albino2_1559742745447_7354195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410924590-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="albino2_1559742745447.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/albino3_1559742743394_7354193_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410924590-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="albino3_1559742743394.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410924590-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/albino%20deer%20for%20web_1559742743642.png_7354194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Kindred Spirts Fawn Rescue" title="albino deer for web_1559742743642.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Kindred Spirts Fawn Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/albino1_1559742745749_7354196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Kindred Spirts Fawn Rescue" title="albino1_1559742745749.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Kindred Spirts Fawn Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/albino2_1559742745447_7354195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Kindred Spirts Fawn Rescue" title="albino2_1559742745447.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Kindred Spirts Fawn Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/albino3_1559742743394_7354193_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Kindred Spirts Fawn Rescue" title="albino3_1559742743394.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Kindred Spirts Fawn Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script According to Diane Nicholas at Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue, the fawn's mother was not found.

"Meet Spirit aka Ms. Brown, she is a 3-week-old fawn that came in after almost being hit by two trucks," the rescue wrote on Facebook. "The finder said he thought she was a lamb at first because of her snowy white coat!"

She's not sure how the fawn happened to be in the road but says that female deer looking for food often leave fawns on their own.

The rescue tells Fox 35 that albino fawns are very rare.

"They are pretty rare, especially in our area! We have been doing this for 13 years and this is our first in care!"

Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue volunteers treat 50 to 80 fawns per year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

