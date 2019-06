- A rare, all-white fawn has been found and rescued in Northern California by a truck driver who delivered the animal to a rescue center.

The 3-week-old small albino deer with a pink nose and large pinkish ears was discovered sitting in the middle of a road in Woodland, near Sacramento.

According to Diane Nicholas at Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue, the fawn's mother was not found.

"Meet Spirit aka Ms. Brown, she is a 3-week-old fawn that came in after almost being hit by two trucks," the rescue wrote on Facebook. "The finder said he thought she was a lamb at first because of her snowy white coat!"

She's not sure how the fawn happened to be in the road but says that female deer looking for food often leave fawns on their own.

The rescue tells Fox 35 that albino fawns are very rare.

"They are pretty rare, especially in our area! We have been doing this for 13 years and this is our first in care!"

Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue volunteers treat 50 to 80 fawns per year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.