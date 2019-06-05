According to Diane Nicholas at Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue, the fawn's mother was not found.
"Meet Spirit aka Ms. Brown, she is a 3-week-old fawn that came in after almost being hit by two trucks," the rescue wrote on Facebook. "The finder said he thought she was a lamb at first because of her snowy white coat!"
She's not sure how the fawn happened to be in the road but says that female deer looking for food often leave fawns on their own.
The rescue tells Fox 35 that albino fawns are very rare.
"They are pretty rare, especially in our area! We have been doing this for 13 years and this is our first in care!"
Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue volunteers treat 50 to 80 fawns per year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Posted Jun 05 2019 11:21AM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 11:24AM EDT
Orlando City B (2-5-3, 9 points) returns home to Montverde Academy as it hosts Forward Madison FC (2-5-2, 8 points) on Friday, June 7. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Posted Jun 05 2019 10:35AM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 10:40AM EDT
A Central Florida martial arts teacher is being bars, charged with 96 counts of sexual battery on a child.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office reports that Ruben Morales Jr., 62, was arrested on 36 counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age and 60 counts of sexual battery on a child over 12 years of age.
Detectives have been investigating Morales since April 2019.
Posted Jun 05 2019 09:42AM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 09:48AM EDT
The Kissimmee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a teenager who has been missing since May 7.
Manuel Calderon, 18, was last seen on May 7 when his mom who dropped him off in the area of Thacker and Vine St.