- **WARNING: Content may be too graphic for some viewers.**

A new video shows the heartbreak that animals endure when they lose their babies.

See Through Canoe tweeted a video on June 3 of what appeared to be a dolphin pushing her dead calf through the intracoastal waterway in Indian Shores, Florida.

Mother #dolphin not ready to let go of her dead calf and pushing it through the intracoastal waterway.

It's hard to say for sure without examination, but the calf may have been hit by a boat. Please don't assume that because #dolphins are fast that you won't hit them. #sad pic.twitter.com/Le2MAwvPIB — See Through Canoe (@SeeThroughCanoe) June 3, 2019







It is not known what happened to the calf, but See Through Canoe says it is possible that it may have been hit by a boat.

"Please don't assume that because #dolphins are fast that you won't hit them."