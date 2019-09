- Malls and shopping centers across are beginning to close as Hurricane Dorian moves west as a devastating Category 5 storm.

MALL OF MILLENIA

The Mall of Millenia is closed on Tuesday. They said that they will re-open the mall as soon as conditions allow.

OVIEDO MALL

Oviedo Mall announced that they will close at 5 p.m. on Monday in preparation of Hurricane Dorian.

The mall will re-open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

More closures to be determined.

HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR DORIAN

See what schools are closed HERE.

See active evacuation notices HERE.

Find the nearest emergency shelter HERE.

For the latest on Dorian, visit ORLANDOHURRICANE.com.

You can also monitor the tropics with the Fox 35 Weather App.