She raised both K-9 Quest and K-9 Syn from a litter of 6. At 8-weeks-old, Quest was sent to his handler in Michigan while Linstrom kept Syn, who has been trained to find human remains in land and on the scene of crimes.
K-9 Quest was just deployed to Florida this week and is currently staged in Miami with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The 4-year-old Doberman be working with Ohio task force one to help in search and rescue after Hurricane Dorian passes near Florida's east coast.
Linstrom tells Fox 35 that Quest has a very unique rescue ability. He's not only FEMA-certified as a live find disaster specialist, but he is the only Doberman in the country to hold those titles.
His Florida mission will be the second on his resume. K-9 Quest's first deployment was to Dayton, Ohio after tornadoes ravaged areas.
Quest will be in Florida until after the storm passes and as long as necessary in order to help save lives.
Posted Sep 03 2019 01:50PM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 01:51PM EDT
Seminole County Expects to Close Hurricane Shelters Wednesday Afternoon
Leaders in Seminole County announced Tuesday that they plan to shut down their hurricane shelters by 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Meeting with reporters outside the Lyman High School shelter, Superintendent Walt Griffin said crews plan to immediately begin cleaning the shelter areas so that Seminole County Schools can reopen to students by Thursday.
Posted Aug 30 2019 04:39PM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 12:45PM EDT
Airports across Central Florida are preparing for Hurricane Dorian, which is currently moving west as a Category 5 storm.
The Orlando International Airport officials have revised their Dorian-related schedules. With Hurricane Dorian projected to track north, OIA officials are watching the storm closely. While the airport has been open for business all day on Monday, officials now say it will cease operations at 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Passengers are encouraged to check with their specific airline for flight details.
Posted Sep 03 2019 08:10AM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 08:31AM EDT
Don't expect any mail on Tuesday.
As Hurricane Dorian inches toward its predicted path off Florida's coast, a number of Central Florida post offices will be closed during usual business hours, according to the United States Postal Service (USPS).
All post offices in the following three-digit zip codes are closed effective immediately: