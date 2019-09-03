< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427070765" data-article-version="1.0">FEMA-certified Doberman sent to Florida to help rescue people trapped by Hurricane Dorian</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 09:19AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 11:07AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427070765");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427070765-0">9 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427070765-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/k9%20quest%20for%20web_1567515681704.png_7634316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427070765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: Diane Linstrom </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/k9%20quest%20for%20web_1567515681704.png_7634316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427070765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="k9 quest for web_1567515681704.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/6quest_1567515770150_7634323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427070765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="6quest_1567515770150.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/1syn_1567515770830_7634324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427070765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="1syn_1567515770830.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/5quest_1567515768724_7634322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427070765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5quest_1567515768724.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/4quest_1567515767321_7634321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427070765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="4quest_1567515767321.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/3quest_1567515765913_7634320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427070765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="3quest_1567515765913.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/2quest_1567515765158_7634319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427070765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2quest_1567515765158.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/7quest_1567515763094_7634317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427070765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="7quest_1567515763094.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/1quest_1567515763099_7634318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427070765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="1quest_1567515763099.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-427070765-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/k9%20quest%20for%20web_1567515681704.png_7634316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Diane Linstrom" title="k9 quest for web_1567515681704.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Diane <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Linstrom" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Linstrom</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/6quest_1567515770150_7634323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane Linstrom)" title="6quest_1567515770150.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Linstrom" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Linstrom</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/1syn_1567515770830_7634324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="K-9 Syn (Photo credit: Diane Linstrom)" title="1syn_1567515770830.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>K-9 Syn (Photo credit: Diane <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Linstrom" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Linstrom</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/5quest_1567515768724_7634322_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane Linstrom)" title="5quest_1567515768724.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Linstrom" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Linstrom</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/4quest_1567515767321_7634321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane Linstrom)" title="4quest_1567515767321.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Linstrom" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Linstrom</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/3quest_1567515765913_7634320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane Linstrom)" title="3quest_1567515765913.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Linstrom" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Linstrom</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/2quest_1567515765158_7634319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane Linstrom)" title="2quest_1567515765158.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Linstrom" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Linstrom</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/7quest_1567515763094_7634317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane Linstrom)" title="7quest_1567515763094.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Linstrom" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Linstrom</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/1quest_1567515763099_7634318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane Linstrom)" title="1quest_1567515763099.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/k9%20quest%20for%20web_1567515681704.png_7634316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Diane Linstrom" title="k9 quest for web_1567515681704.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/6quest_1567515770150_7634323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane Linstrom)" title="6quest_1567515770150.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/1syn_1567515770830_7634324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="K-9 Syn (Photo credit: Diane Linstrom)" title="1syn_1567515770830.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/5quest_1567515768724_7634322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane Linstrom)" title="5quest_1567515768724.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/4quest_1567515767321_7634321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane Linstrom)" title="4quest_1567515767321.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/3quest_1567515765913_7634320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane Linstrom)" title="3quest_1567515765913.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/2quest_1567515765158_7634319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="K-9 Quest (Photo credit: Diane Linstrom)" title="2quest_1567515765158.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" a="/virtual/news/local-news/fema-certified-doberman-sent-to-florida-to-help-rescue-people-trapped-by-hurricane-dorian";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 09:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 11:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427070765" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Doberman from Kentucky with a very special skill-set is currently in Florida, prepared to rescue anyone trapped during Hurricane Dorian.</p> <p>Diane Linstrom tells Fox 35 she has been raising Doberman's for years. She says they aren't raised to just be pets. They are trained to save lives. </p> <p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="594" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdiane.linstrom.1%2Fposts%2F10157494666936575&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

She raised both K-9 Quest and K-9 Syn from a litter of 6. At 8-weeks-old, Quest was sent to his handler in Michigan while Linstrom kept Syn, who has been trained to find human remains in land and on the scene of crimes.

K-9 Quest was just deployed to Florida this week and is currently staged in Miami with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The 4-year-old Doberman be working with Ohio task force one to help in search and rescue after Hurricane Dorian passes near Florida's east coast.

Linstrom tells Fox 35 that Quest has a very unique rescue ability. He's not only FEMA-certified as a live find disaster specialist, but he is the only Doberman in the country to hold those titles.

His Florida mission will be the second on his resume. K-9 Quest's first deployment was to Dayton, Ohio after tornadoes ravaged areas.

Quest will be in Florida until after the storm passes and as long as necessary in order to help save lives.

What other people are reading right now:

Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm

Don't forget: Curfews ordered for Central Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian

FPL prepares 18,000 workers to restore power after Hurricane Dorian

Florida artist paints hurricane mural while awaiting Dorian's impact

