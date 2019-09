- A Flagler County artist got artistic as he waited for Hurricane Dorian’s arrival.

Steven Belisle painted a mural of Dorian and the state of Florida on a boarded up window at a gas station of A1A in Flagler Beach.

Belisle said he hopes it can bring a little light to people as they pass by waiting on the hurricane to arrive.

“This is the only hurricane [we] want to see here in Flagler Beach and hopefully it is the only one we do see. But I guess we’re going to have to see what happens,” He said.

Belisle said he is prepared to wait out the hurricane at a friend’s home in Flagler Beach. “

Got plenty of water, plenty of food and everything like that. I’ve been through every one since I was born here on the island so nothing new to me.”

Local #FlaglerBeach Artist Steven Belisle is taking an artistic approach as we all await #hurricandorian2019 arrival #DorianOnFox pic.twitter.com/rS0bI86tOk — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) September 2, 2019

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.