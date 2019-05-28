This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
Read more FLORIDA stories:
Posted May 28 2019 12:40PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 01:17PM EDT
Two-year-old Logan Moore needs a walker to get around. He has low muscle tone, known as hypotonia. The condition affects motor skills like walking.
Logan's parents Christian and Justin Moore didn't know if their insurance would cover their son's walker, so they found a DIY solution online.
The Moores went to their local Home Depot in Cedartown, Georgia to find some parts to make it themselves.
Posted May 28 2019 11:14AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 11:21AM EDT
Because it went so well the last time, IHOP has announced it will be changing its name yet again. Sort of.
On Monday, the flapjack franchise shared a cryptic post on Twitter which shows the IHOb logo — from when the chain briefly switched its name to reflect its burger offerings in June 2018 — slowly morphing back into the traditional IHOP logo.
Posted May 28 2019 06:58AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 08:22AM EDT
A 6-week-old bald eagle chick named Cookie who hatched live on a webcam just last month has died Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service in Southern California.
The Forest Service wrote on Facebook that a late-season storm in Big Bear lowered the temperature to 26 degrees and brought several inches of snow, making hypothermia the likely cause. Another chick died last year under similar conditions. Cookie was looking weak and had trouble breathing, according to the Friends of Big Bear Valley.