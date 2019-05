- A hammerhead shark was captured on video circling a boat near Anna Maria Island.

On Monday, Corrine Lough was boating near Anna Maria Island and told Fox 35 that she was getting ready to jump in the water for a swim when she spotted a hammerhead shark.

She said that once she saw the shark, she decided against swimming. She also said that it was "an amazing experience" seeing the shark.

Corrine posted the video on Facebook with the caption "When a #hammerheadshark is circling your boat, you go somewhere else to swim..."

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.