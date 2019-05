- A man in Coral Springs got the bite of his life after finding a python in his bathroom Sunday morning.

According to the Coral Springs Humane Unit, officers were called around 4:00 a.m. to a home on Riverside Drive after a resident found the unwelcome, slithery guest trying to either enter or exit his toilet! At some point, he was bitten by the python.

Officers identified the snake to be a nonvenomous Ball Python. It was caught and later transferred to a reptile center.

The man was taken to a hospital and treated for the snake bite.

Officer Chris Swinson tells Coral Springs Talk that the python could have belonged to former tenants and somehow got loose, sneaking into the plumbing system.

“It’s everybody’s worst nightmare,” said Swinson, “but it’s in an apartment plumbing system, so there are many possibilities.”