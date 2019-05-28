< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>SIESTA KEY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Sarasota man is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a necklace filled with a mother's ashes that he found in Siesta Key. </p><p>Shawn Rauch posted a photo of the necklace, engraved with the word 'Mom,' to Facebook. He tells Fox 35 he is a metal detectorist and was enjoying his hobby when he stumbled upon the necklace in the water on Memorial Day.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="613" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshawn.rauch.31%2Fposts%2F10161977928575714&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

"I was neck deep in the water at Siesta Key last night and found someone’s mother’s ashes on a necklace. Share this and help me find the owner!!"

If you recognize the necklace or know someone missing it, you can contact Rauch on his Facebook page.

