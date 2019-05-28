"I was neck deep in the water at Siesta Key last night and found someone’s mother’s ashes on a necklace. Share this and help me find the owner!!"
If you recognize the necklace or know someone missing it, you can contact Rauch on his Facebook page.
"After thoughtful consideration and many discussions with my family, my closest friends and my team, I have decided not to seek re-election."
Aramis Ayala has announced that she would not be seeking a second term as state attorney for Orange and Osceola counties.
Orlando police said a man who was shot and left on a sidewalk in the Carver Shores area of Orlando is in critical condition.
The victim was found lying on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of Frazier Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Monday night after a call about a shooting.
The Orlando Police Department (OPD) is crediting two of their officers for helping to save the life of a veteran who was traveling through Orlando International Airport on Memorial Day.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Master Sgt. Walter Roberson and Officer Dennis Phenix were on patrol in the Hyatt Atrium at the airport, when they saw a man suddenly collapse. It was determined that the 73-year-old man had a heart attack, according to a spokesman with the police department.
Roberson began performing CPR as Phenix took off to retrieve an automated external defibrillator. Phenix applied two shocks of the defibrillator, before an Orlando International Airport Fire Rescue team arrived and took over medical procedures. The man was successfully revived.