- A Sarasota man is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a necklace filled with a mother's ashes that he found in Siesta Key.

Shawn Rauch posted a photo of the necklace, engraved with the word 'Mom,' to Facebook. He tells Fox 35 he is a metal detectorist and was enjoying his hobby when he stumbled upon the necklace in the water on Memorial Day.

"I was neck deep in the water at Siesta Key last night and found someone’s mother’s ashes on a necklace. Share this and help me find the owner!!"

If you recognize the necklace or know someone missing it, you can contact Rauch on his Facebook page.