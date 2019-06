- A Florida man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop and then calling 911 to brag about not being caught yet. He was found with drugs in his vehicle and continued to brag about the incident.

Deputies said that 19-year-old Nicholas Carlmann Jones was pulled over in St. Augustine after he fled from a traffic stop. Nicholas was also wanted for a warrant out of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

When he was pulled over, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said that they found a jar full of marijuana, THC wax, a small bag containing an unknown white powder, and a dish containing a pink tinted crystal substance. All these narcotics were in the driver's door pocket of the vehicle. Several pipes and dishes were also found.

The arrest affidavit said that the responding officer asked Nicholas why he ran from the traffic stop. Nicholas just smiled and said nothing. So, the officer asked why he would call 911. Nicholas then began to gloat about what he had just done. He smiled and said that "that cop had no right to stop me." He also said that "I saw him turn his lights and sirens on and was going to stop but I didn't want to."

Later in the conversation, the arrest affidavit stated that Nicholas ran because he thought it would be "fun." He said that he called 911 because he could not believe that after obtaining his tag, they could not find him. He even said on the call "what do we pay you guys for? Like I've driven past four cops."

However, the officer confirmed to Nicholas that they did not have his tag and they only obtained it when Nicholas called into 911 bragging. Nicholas reportedly responded with "that's funny" and "so I told on myself?" He continued to brag and said that "no cop can catch me in my Hyundai Elantra, that thing is fast."

Nicholas was transported to St. Johns County Jail without incident. He continued to joke and laugh about the incident there. He faces multiple charges, including Marijuana Possession under 20 grams, Posession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Drug Vehicle.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.