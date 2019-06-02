< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida man calls 911 to brag about fleeing traffic stop, 'what do we pay you guys for'

Posted Jun 02 2019 04:01PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 02 2019 07:02PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 07:08PM EDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410410686" data-article-version="1.0">Florida man calls 911 to brag about fleeing traffic stop, 'what do we pay you guys for'</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410410686" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Florida man calls 911 to brag about fleeing traffic stop, 'what do we pay you guys for'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/florida-man-calls-911-to-brag-about-fleeing-traffic-stop-what-do-we-pay-you-guys-for-" data-title="Florida man calls 911 to brag about fleeing traffic stop, 'what do we pay you guys for'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/florida-man-calls-911-to-brag-about-fleeing-traffic-stop-what-do-we-pay-you-guys-for-" addthis:title="Florida man calls 911 to brag about fleeing traffic stop, 'what do we pay you guys for'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410410686.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410410686");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410410686_410435460_149914"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410410686_410435460_149914";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410435460","video":"570404","title":"911%20call%3A%20Florida%20man%20calls%20911%20to%20brag%20about%20fleeing%20traffic%20stop","caption":"Fox%2035%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F02%2F911_call__Florida_man_calls_911_to_brag__0_7344547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F02%2F911_call__Florida_man_calls_911_to_brag_about_fl_570404_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654124550%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DaFxaE2Bwrn8Bl0m48wLIWt5FFfE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Ffast-five%2Fflorida-man-calls-911-to-brag-about-fleeing-traffic-stop-what-do-we-pay-you-guys-for-"}},"createDate":"Jun 02 2019 07:02PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410410686_410435460_149914",video:"570404",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/911_call__Florida_man_calls_911_to_brag__0_7344547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/02/911_call__Florida_man_calls_911_to_brag_about_fl_570404_1800.mp4?Expires=1654124550&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=aFxaE2Bwrn8Bl0m48wLIWt5FFfE",eventLabel:"911%20call%3A%20Florida%20man%20calls%20911%20to%20brag%20about%20fleeing%20traffic%20stop-410435460",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Ffast-five%2Fflorida-man-calls-911-to-brag-about-fleeing-traffic-stop-what-do-we-pay-you-guys-for-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-410410686"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 07:02PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 07:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-410410686" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410410686-410410010"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410410686-410410010" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410410686" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Florida man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop and then calling 911 to brag about not being caught yet. He was found with drugs in his vehicle and continued to brag about the incident.</p><p>Deputies said that 19-year-old Nicholas Carlmann Jones was pulled over in St. Augustine after he fled from a traffic stop. Nicholas was also wanted for a warrant out of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>When he was pulled over, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said that they found a jar full of marijuana, THC wax, a small bag containing an unknown white powder, and a dish containing a pink tinted crystal substance. All these narcotics were in the driver's door pocket of the vehicle. Several pipes and dishes were also found.</p><p>The arrest affidavit said that the responding officer asked Nicholas why he ran from the traffic stop. Nicholas just smiled and said nothing. So, the officer asked why he would call 911. Nicholas then began to gloat about what he had just done. He smiled and said that "that cop had no right to stop me." He also said that "I saw him turn his lights and sirens on and was going to stop but I didn't want to."</p><p>Later in the conversation, the arrest affidavit stated that Nicholas ran because he thought it would be "fun." He said that he called 911 because he could not believe that after obtaining his tag, they could not find him. He even said on the call "what do we pay you guys for? Like I've driven past four cops." </p><p>However, the officer confirmed to Nicholas that they did not have his tag and they only obtained it when Nicholas called into 911 bragging. Nicholas reportedly responded with "that's funny" and "so I told on myself?" He continued to brag and said that "no cop can catch me in my Hyundai Elantra, that thing is fast."</p><p>Nicholas was transported to St. Johns County Jail without incident. He continued to joke and laugh about the incident there. More Fast Five Stories

Sephora to close US stores on June 5 for inclusion workshops
Posted Jun 02 2019 06:52PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 07:11PM EDT
Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host "inclusion workshops" for its employees. The move comes just over a month after the cosmetics company caught the internet's eye, when singer SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a California store.

Sephora posted notice of the closures on its Facebook page and elsewhere. It also included a link to its "We Belong to Something Beautiful" campaign, which says, "We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included."

On April 30, SZA tweeted that a Sephora employee called security to make sure she wasn't stealing. It also included a link to its “We Belong to Something Beautiful” campaign, which says, “We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included.”</p><p>On April 30, SZA tweeted that a Sephora employee called security to make sure she wasn’t stealing. Google: "Multiple services reporting issues," several other websites affected by outage Sunday
By Duncan Sinfield, Associated Press
Posted Jun 02 2019 04:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 06:48PM EDT
Google is saying users of YouTube and other services are seeing errors or slow performance due to high levels of network congestions in the eastern United States.

YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite services are affected, but Google said it believes it has identified the cause of the congestion and expects to return to normal service shortly. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Google: "Multiple services reporting issues," several other websites affected by outage Sunday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span>, <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 06:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Google is saying users of YouTube and other services are seeing errors or slow performance due to high levels of network congestions in the eastern United States.</p><p>YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite services are affected, but Google said it believes it has identified the cause of the congestion and expects to return to normal service shortly. The company first identified the issue on its Google Cloud status dashboard at 3:25 p.m. Eastern time.</p><p>The sound of millions of cat videos being suddenly silenced reverberated across the internet, and #YouTubeDOWN was a trending topic on Twitter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dwyane-wade-surprises-graduates-at-stoneman-douglas-1" title="Dwyane Wade surprises graduates at Stoneman Douglas" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-Dwyane%20Wade_1559507528642.jpg_7344344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-Dwyane%20Wade_1559507528642.jpg_7344344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-Dwyane%20Wade_1559507528642.jpg_7344344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-Dwyane%20Wade_1559507528642.jpg_7344344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-Dwyane%20Wade_1559507528642.jpg_7344344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat looks on prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on April 10, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Dwyane Wade surprises graduates at Stoneman Douglas
Posted Jun 02 2019 04:33PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 06:58PM EDT href="/fast-five/florida-man-calls-911-to-brag-about-fleeing-traffic-stop-what-do-we-pay-you-guys-for-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ST JOHNS COUNTY SO_Nicholas Carlmann Jones_060219_1559505350911.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida man calls 911 to brag about fleeing traffic stop, 'what do we pay you guys for'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ula-rocket-expected-to-take-astronauts-into-space-arrives-at-port-canaveral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/port%20canaveral%20barge%20fishing_1559500397215.png_7344093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="port canaveral barge fishing_1559500397215.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>ULA rocket expected to take astronauts into space arrives at Port Canaveral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fire-crews-monitor-debary-brush-fire-now-contained"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/DEBARY%20WILDFIRE%206_1559508846834.jpg_7344362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="DEBARY WILDFIRE 6_1559508846834.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fire crews monitor DeBary brush fire, now contained</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/florida-teen-with-cerebral-palsy-walks-across-stage-at-graduation-ceremony"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/JENNIFER%20D%20LONG_jericho%204_060219_1559495507564.png_7344179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="JENNIFER D LONG_jericho 4_060219_1559495507564.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida teen with cerebral palsy walks across stage at graduation ceremony</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/daytona-beach-police-search-for-missing-teen" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/missing%20teen_Jeniyah%20Bongiovanni_1559519562443.jpg_7344613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/missing%20teen_Jeniyah%20Bongiovanni_1559519562443.jpg_7344613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/missing%20teen_Jeniyah%20Bongiovanni_1559519562443.jpg_7344613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/missing%20teen_Jeniyah%20Bongiovanni_1559519562443.jpg_7344613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/missing%20teen_Jeniyah%20Bongiovanni_1559519562443.jpg_7344613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Daytona Beach police search for missing teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/odorizzi-goes-6-scoreless-twins-hang-on-to-beat-rays-9-7" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Odorizzi goes 6 scoreless, Twins hang on to beat Rays 9-7</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/sephora-to-close-us-stores-on-june-5-for-inclusion-workshops-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/sephora_1559515938286_7344542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/sephora_1559515938286_7344542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/sephora_1559515938286_7344542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/sephora_1559515938286_7344542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/sephora_1559515938286_7344542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sephora to close US stores on June 5 for inclusion workshops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/google-multiple-services-reporting-issues-several-other-websites-affected-by-outage-sunday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/01/googlelogo.jph_1441127205435_144160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/01/googlelogo.jph_1441127205435_144160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/01/googlelogo.jph_1441127205435_144160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/01/googlelogo.jph_1441127205435_144160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/01/googlelogo.jph_1441127205435_144160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Google&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Alphabet&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Google: "Multiple services reporting issues," several other websites affected by outage Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dwyane-wade-surprises-graduates-at-stoneman-douglas-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-Dwyane%20Wade_1559507528642.jpg_7344344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-Dwyane%20Wade_1559507528642.jpg_7344344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-Dwyane%20Wade_1559507528642.jpg_7344344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-Dwyane%20Wade_1559507528642.jpg_7344344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-Dwyane%20Wade_1559507528642.jpg_7344344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NEW&#x20;YORK&#x2c;&#x20;NEW&#x20;YORK&#x20;-&#x20;APRIL&#x20;10&#x3a;&#x20;Dwyane&#x20;Wade&#x20;&#x23;3&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Miami&#x20;Heat&#x20;looks&#x20;on&#x20;prior&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Brooklyn&#x20;Nets&#x20;at&#x20;Barclays&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Brooklyn&#x20;borough&#x20;of&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sarah&#x20;Stier&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dwyane Wade surprises graduates at Stoneman Douglas</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 