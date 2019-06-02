< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida teen with cerebral palsy walks across stage at graduation ceremony Jun 02 2019 01:00PM Posted Jun 02 2019 01:14PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 02 2019 01:00PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 02:57PM EDT <span>Homeless Houston teen becomes valedictorian</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The sky is the limit for a Florida teen with cerebral palsy, who walked across the stage at his graduation ceremony.</p> <p>Jericho J. Burroughs, a Jacksonville teen with cerebral palsy, graduated from Edward H. White High School on May 30th. Despite his condition, Jericho walked across the stage at his graduation ceremony. </p> <p>This is just one of many accomplishments for Jericho. After being diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a toddler, doctors said that he would probably never live a normal life or graduate with a regular diploma. He has had 18 major surgeries since birth regarding various health complications. Yet, Jericho has gone on to become an adaptive track and field state campion and has won several awards for his singing. He even was crowned as Prom King at his school.</p> <p>Jericho's mother, Jennifer D. Long, told Fox 35 that Jerico was very excited about graduating and he looks forward to starting the next chapter in his life for college. He also hopes to record in a professional studio one day. </p> <p>Jennifer also told Fox 35 that she has raised Jericho to be "resilient and never allow anyone or anything to stop or break him. He is very independent and I look forward to what his next adventure holds."</p> <p><em>This story was written in Orlando, Florida. </em></p> <p><u><strong>Read more TRENDING stories:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/cinemark-theatres-offers-1-kids-movies-all-summer-long">Cinemark Theatres offers $1 kids movies all summer long</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/applebee-s-selling-1-vodka-raspberry-lemonades-during-the-month-of-june">Applebee's selling $1 vodka raspberry lemonades during the month of June</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/carnival-to-start-delivering-beer-on-cruises-but-there-s-a-catch">Carnival to start delivering beer on cruises, but there's a catch</a></strong></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 