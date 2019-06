- Chipotle Mexican Grill will offer nurses buy-one, get-one entrees on Tuesday for 'Nurses Appreciation Day.'

Nurses can visit Chipotle at any time of day on Tuesday to take advantage of the one-day promotion. They must bring in a valid work ID and this offer is valid for in-restaurant orders only.

Nurses are limited to one free item per nurse ID. All types of nurses are welcomed.

In a press release, Chipotle Mexican Grill said that "nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals" and that they want to 'recognize these dedicated professionals."

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.