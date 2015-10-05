< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- date 2015-10-05

Summer-only ticket offer gives admission into every Walt Disney World park

Posted May 22 2019 12:37PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 12:47PM EDT fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/summer-only-ticket-offer-gives-admission-into-every-walt-disney-world-park" data-title="Summer-only ticket offer gives admission into every Walt Disney World park" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/summer-only-ticket-offer-gives-admission-into-every-walt-disney-world-park" addthis:title="Summer-only ticket offer gives admission into every Walt Disney World park"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408385563.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408385563");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408385563-368572137"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408385563-368572137" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" Related Headlines

Walt Disney World offers Extra, Extra Magic Hours that includes access to 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

Disney World guests get Prime 1-day delivery

Disney to sell designer ear hats and ear headbands

Disney World unveils its colorful Skyliner cabins

Marvel-themed experiences coming to Disney parks style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/disneyparks_starwarsrenderings_052119_1558466056949_7298599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Disney World offers Extra, Extra Magic Hours</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/disney-world-visitors-can-now-use-amazon-prime-one-day-delivery"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/18/GETTY_walt%20disney%20world_031819_1552910140514.png_6902119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Disney World guests get Prime 1-day delivery</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/disney-to-sell-designer-mickey-mouse-ear-hats-and-minnie-mouse-ear-headbands"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/disneyparks%20blog_designer%20mickey%20mouse%20ear%20hats%20and%20minnie%20mouse%20ear%20headbands%203_051319_1557767131183.png_7252584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Disney to sell designer ear hats and ear headbands</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/disney-world-unveils-colorful-gondolas-which-will-transport-guests-between-parks-and-hotels"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/disney%20skyliner_1557480896627.jpg_7242605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - Walt Disney World is offering a special ticket offer this summer. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Walt Disney World is offering a special ticket offer this summer.</p> <p>For $444, guests can purchase the new 'Summer One World Ticket.' The ticket grants guests one admission into all four theme parks and the two water parks at Walt Disney World. </p> <p>Tickets can be purchased starting June 4th on the Disney World website, through the Disney Reservation Center, or through authorized travel professionals and ticket sellers. The tickets must be used by August 28th, 2019 and are not transferable or refundable. </p> <p>Guests visit more than one park per day, but only one admission per park is included with the ticket.</p> <p>Several new attractions are debuting at Walt Disney World this summer. For example, the 'Rivers of Light: We Are One" show is debuting at 'Pandora -- The World of Avatar' in Disney's Animal Kingdom. Debuting the same day is a new projection show at Animal Kingdom's 'Tree of Life.' There will also be a 'Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration' at Magic Kindom Park, a 'Pixar Pals Party' at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and a 'Guardians of the Galaxy – Awesome Mix Live!' show at Epcot.</p> <p>For more information about this ticket offer, visit <strong><a href="https://wdwnews.com/releases/new-summer-one-world-ticket-for-walt-disney-world-resort-available-june-4/">the Walt Disney World News website</a></strong>. </p> <p><u><strong>Read more THEME PARK news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/walt-disney-world-offers-extra-extra-magic-hours-that-includes-access-to-star-wars-galaxys-edge">Walt Disney World offers Extra, Extra Magic Hours that includes access to 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/-depths-of-fear-haunted-house-announced-for-halloween-horror-nights-2019">'Depths of Fear' haunted house announced for Halloween class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Attractions" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402533" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Attractions Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/walt-disney-world-offers-extra-extra-magic-hours-that-includes-access-to-star-wars-galaxys-edge" title="Walt Disney World offers Extra, Extra Magic Hours that includes access to 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Walt_Disney_World_offers_Extra__Extra_Ma_0_7298437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Walt_Disney_World_offers_Extra__Extra_Ma_0_7298437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Walt_Disney_World_offers_Extra__Extra_Ma_0_7298437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Walt_Disney_World_offers_Extra__Extra_Ma_0_7298437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Walt_Disney_World_offers_Extra__Extra_Ma_0_7298437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Walt Disney World Resort is offering up Extra, Extra Magic Hours to Disney hotel guests, which includes access to "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" and "Pandora - The World of Avatar" before the general public is allowed into the parks." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walt Disney World offers Extra, Extra Magic Hours that includes access to 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 02:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walt Disney World fans looking to check out “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” who are staying at a Disney hotel can get a chance to participate in Extra, Extra Magic Hours.</p><p>The Disney Parks Blog announced that for a limited time the Extra, Extra Magic Hours will be available to hotel guests that give them access to some of the Walt Disney World parks before the general public is allowed entry.</p><p>Starting Sept. 1 until Nov. 2, Disney World guests can take part in the Extra, Extra Magic Hours at the Hollywood Studios Park from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. That includes access to the new Toy Story Land as well as “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” But access to the “Star Wars” portion will still be subject to capacity, according to the blog.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/-depths-of-fear-haunted-house-announced-for-halloween-horror-nights-2019" title="'Depths of Fear' haunted house announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2019" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/universal%20orlando%20resort_depths%20of%20fear%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20haunted%20house_052119_1558459561636.png_7298003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/universal%20orlando%20resort_depths%20of%20fear%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20haunted%20house_052119_1558459561636.png_7298003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/universal%20orlando%20resort_depths%20of%20fear%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20haunted%20house_052119_1558459561636.png_7298003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/universal%20orlando%20resort_depths%20of%20fear%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20haunted%20house_052119_1558459561636.png_7298003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/universal%20orlando%20resort_depths%20of%20fear%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20haunted%20house_052119_1558459561636.png_7298003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Depths of Fear' haunted house announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 01:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 01:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Another haunted house has been announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2019.</p><p>On Tuesday, Universal Orlando Resort announced 'Depths of Fear,' the second orginal content haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2019.</p><p>The house features an original story created by Universal's Entertainment team. Guests will be transported into a deep-sea mining company that has been infested by parasitic 'mouthbrooders.' These creatures spew their acidic flesh-eating eggs upon humans, turning them into crazed hosts. As the infected are driven to madness, guests will try to escape.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/seaworld-orlando-is-offering-free-tickets-to-veterans" title="SeaWorld Orlando is offering free tickets to veterans" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/05/seaworld_1544060615632_6492780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/05/seaworld_1544060615632_6492780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/05/seaworld_1544060615632_6492780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/05/seaworld_1544060615632_6492780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/05/seaworld_1544060615632_6492780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SeaWorld Orlando is offering free tickets to veterans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 12:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Veterans have a chance to get into SeaWorld Orlando for free this summer.</p><p>The theme park is offering military veterans one complimentary single-day ticket plus three guest tickets to use before July 15th. The deal is only available until June 9th and must be purchased online.</p><p>To redeem your tickets at the park, the veteran must be present with their three guests. They must also provide their military ID at the front gate. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/washington-ranked-best-state-overall-in-the-country-for-2019-according-to-us-news-survey"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/getty_washingtonseattlefile_052219_1558553734823_7302499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Seattle harbor is shown in a file photo from 2000. (Photo by Dan Callister/Newsmakers)" title="getty_washingtonseattlefile_052219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Washington ranked best state overall in the country for 2019, according to U.S. News survey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/poll-56-percent-of-americans-dont-want-arabic-numerals-taught-in-schools"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/SF%20Mayor%20London%20Breed%20with%20students%20at%20Bryant%20Elementary%20School_1558553216881.jpg_7302658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="San Francisco Mayor London Breed (R) visits Bryant Elementary School on October 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="SF Mayor London Breed with students at Bryant Elementary School_1558553216881.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Poll: 56 percent of Americans don't want Arabic numerals taught in schools</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/fired-cafeteria-worker-hadnt-charged-students-account-for-3-months-employer-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/lunch%20room_1558555896601.jpg_7302816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Students receive food during lunch in the cafeteria in this file photo taken on March 11, 2004 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jana Birchum/Getty Images)" title="3076151_1558555896601-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fired cafeteria worker hadn't charged student's account for 3 months, employer says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/this-is-about-our-veterans-rv-dealership-refuses-to-take-down-american-flag-despite-fines"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A city in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit to remove a 40-foot by 80-foot U.S. flag outside a local RV dealership. (Photo by Camping World)" title="flag cms_1558556592911.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'This is about our veterans': RV dealership refuses to take down American flag despite fines</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent

Police search for Florida man who requires insulin and may be suffering from PTSD

Sheriffs sign on to help with immigration enforcement

Boating accidents, deaths down in 2018

Washington ranked best state overall in the country for 2019, according to U.S. News survey

Gillum case going back to the ethics panel photo)" title="ICE US Immigration and Customs Enforcement-401720.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Sheriffs sign on to help with immigration enforcement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/boating-accidents-deaths-down-in-2018"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="boat-grounded-jetty-park_1530572139631.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Boating accidents, deaths down in 2018</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/washington-ranked-best-state-overall-in-the-country-for-2019-according-to-us-news-survey"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="The Seattle harbor is shown in a file photo from 2000. (Photo by Dan Callister/Newsmakers)" title="getty_washingtonseattlefile_052219-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Washington ranked best state overall in the country for 2019, according to U.S. News survey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/gillum-case-going-back-to-the-ethics-panel"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="andrew gillum primary speech _1535509536333.jpg-401385.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Gillum case going back to the ethics panel</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 