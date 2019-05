- Walt Disney World is offering a special ticket offer this summer.

For $444, guests can purchase the new 'Summer One World Ticket.' The ticket grants guests one admission into all four theme parks and the two water parks at Walt Disney World.

Tickets can be purchased starting June 4th on the Disney World website, through the Disney Reservation Center, or through authorized travel professionals and ticket sellers. The tickets must be used by August 28th, 2019 and are not transferable or refundable.

Guests visit more than one park per day, but only one admission per park is included with the ticket.

Several new attractions are debuting at Walt Disney World this summer. For example, the 'Rivers of Light: We Are One" show is debuting at 'Pandora -- The World of Avatar' in Disney's Animal Kingdom. Debuting the same day is a new projection show at Animal Kingdom's 'Tree of Life.' There will also be a 'Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration' at Magic Kindom Park, a 'Pixar Pals Party' at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and a 'Guardians of the Galaxy – Awesome Mix Live!' show at Epcot.

For more information about this ticket offer, visit the Walt Disney World News website.