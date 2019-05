- Veterans have a chance to get into SeaWorld Orlando for free this summer.

The theme park is offering military veterans one complimentary single-day ticket plus three guest tickets to use before July 15th. The deal is only available until June 9th and must be purchased online.

To redeem your tickets at the park, the veteran must be present with their three guests. They must also provide their military ID at the front gate.

Parking is not included in this promotion.

RELATED: SeaWorld Orlando offers free beer to park guests this summer

Several other theme parks also have promotions for veterans this summer. For example, Busch Gardens is also offering free tickets to veterans. One complimentary single-day ticket is available with three guests tickets. Both Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove are also offering discounted tickets for veterans.

To claim your free tickets and see what other parks offer veteran promotions, visit the SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment website.