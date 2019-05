- Another haunted house has been announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2019.

On Tuesday, Universal Orlando Resort announced 'Depths of Fear,' the second orginal content haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2019.

The house features an original story created by Universal's Entertainment team. Guests will be transported into a deep-sea mining company that has been infested by parasitic 'mouthbrooders.' These creatures spew their acidic flesh-eating eggs upon humans, turning them into crazed hosts. As the infected are driven to madness, guests will try to escape.

For more information on the house, visit the Universal Orlando Blog.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th and goes through Saturday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida.

For tickets and event details, visit the Halloween Horror Nights website. If you purchase a Flex Plus 1-night ticket by June 5th, you get a second night free.