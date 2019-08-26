< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' to open Thursday at Disney's Hollywood Studios 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' to open Thursday at Disney's Hollywood Studios addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/star-wars-galaxy-s-edge-to-open-thursday-at-disney-s-hollywood-studios" addthis:title="'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' to open Thursday at Disney's Hollywood Studios"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425653253.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425653253");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425653253-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425653253-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEYPARKS%20BLOG_stars%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_082619_1566829216284.png_7616617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425653253-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> PHOTO: DisneyParks Blog </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEYPARKS%20BLOG_stars%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_082619_1566829216284.png_7616617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425653253-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="DISNEYPARKS BLOG_stars wars galaxys edge_082619_1566829216284.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge%202_080819_1565287516378.png_7581650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425653253-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WOFL_star wars galaxys edge 2_080819_1565287516378.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_080819_1565287516425.png_7581651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425653253-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WOFL_star wars galaxys edge_080819_1565287516425.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/DISNEY%20PARKS%20BLOG_star%20wars%20rise%20of%20the%20resistance%202_071119_1562864792647.png_7515185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425653253-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="DISNEY PARKS BLOG_star wars rise of the resistance 2_071119_1562864792647.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/DISNEY%20PARKS%20BLOG_star%20wars%20rise%20of%20the%20resistance_071119_1562864730547.png_7515183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425653253-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="DISNEY PARKS BLOG_star wars rise of the resistance_071119_1562864730547.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425653253-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEYPARKS%20BLOG_stars%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_082619_1566829216284.png_7616617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="PHOTO: DisneyParks Blog" title="DISNEYPARKS BLOG_stars wars galaxys edge_082619_1566829216284.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>PHOTO: <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="DisneyParks" data-wsc-lang="en_US">DisneyParks</span> Blog</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge%202_080819_1565287516378.png_7581650_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_star wars galaxys edge 2_080819_1565287516378.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_080819_1565287516425.png_7581651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_star wars galaxys edge_080819_1565287516425.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/DISNEY%20PARKS%20BLOG_star%20wars%20rise%20of%20the%20resistance%202_071119_1562864792647.png_7515185_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="DISNEY PARKS BLOG_star wars rise of the resistance 2_071119_1562864792647.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEYPARKS%20BLOG_stars%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_082619_1566829216284.png_7616617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="PHOTO: DisneyParks Blog" title="DISNEYPARKS BLOG_stars wars galaxys edge_082619_1566829216284.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge%202_080819_1565287516378.png_7581650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_star wars galaxys edge 2_080819_1565287516378.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_080819_1565287516425.png_7581651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_star wars galaxys edge_080819_1565287516425.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/DISNEY%20PARKS%20BLOG_star%20wars%20rise%20of%20the%20resistance%202_071119_1562864792647.png_7515185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="DISNEY PARKS BLOG_star wars rise of the resistance 2_071119_1562864792647.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/DISNEY%20PARKS%20BLOG_star%20wars%20rise%20of%20the%20resistance_071119_1562864730547.png_7515183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="DISNEY PARKS BLOG_star wars rise of the resistance_071119_1562864730547.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/star-wars-galaxy-s-edge-to-open-thursday-at-disney-s-hollywood-studios" data-title="'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' to open Thursday" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/star-wars-galaxy-s-edge-to-open-thursday-at-disney-s-hollywood-studios" addthis:title="'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' to open Thursday" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/entertainment/attractions/star-wars-galaxy-s-edge-to-open-thursday-at-disney-s-hollywood-studios";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div Posted Aug 26 2019 02:10PM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 07:15AM EDT open shops</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/d23-expo-disney-unveils-fifth-cruise-ship-in-fleet-plus-second-island-in-the-bahamas"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Disney unveils new cruise ship, new island</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/-disney-genie-app-announced-provides-park-guests-with-custom-itineraries"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Disney Genie provides custom itineraries to guests</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/epcot-to-undergo-multi-year-transformation-disney-announces-at-d23-expo"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/disney%20parks%20blog_epcot%20transformation%201_082519_1566764416242.png_7615601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Epcot to undergo multi-year transformation</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/new-moana-attraction-coming-to-disney-world"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/moana3_1566658916820_7614504_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>New ‘Moana' attraction coming to Disney World</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - '<em>Star Wars</em>: Galaxy's Edge' will open at <a href="https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/destinations/hollywood-studios/star-wars-galaxys-edge/">Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios</a> on Thursday.</p> <p>Thousands of guests are expected to visit the park on Thursday, as they have waited in anticipation since Disney announced the land in 2015.</p> <p>The ride at the center of the attention for Thursday's opening is 'Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.' Riders will be given a role -- either pilot, engineer, or gunner -- and will ride in the Millennium Falcon as it goes on an adventure through space.</p> <div class="scrbbl-embed" data-src="/event/2895322"> </div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//embed.scribblelive.com/widgets/embed.js";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","scrbbl-js"));</script> <p>A second ride, <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/-star-wars-rise-of-the-resistance-opening-announced-most-immersive-and-advanced-attraction-yet">'<em>Star Wars</em>: Rise of the Resistence,'</a> will open at <em>Star Wars</em>: Galaxy's Edge on December 5th. This attraction is said to be a "massive, multi-platform" ride that places guests in the middle of an epic battle between the Resistance and the First Order.</p> <p>Several merchandise shops at <em>Star Wars</em>: Galaxy's Edge will provide visitors with a custom experience. 'Savi's Workshop' allows guests to build their own custom lightsaber, while 'Droid Depot' allows guests to design, assemble, and activate a customized droid of their liking.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/disney-releases-new-details-about-immersive-star-wars-hotel">Disney releases new details about immersive Star Wars hotel</a></strong></p> <p>Then, shops like 'Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities' and 'Black Spire Outfitters' will offer clothing options for purchase. Other stores, like 'Creature Stall' and 'Toydarian Toymaker,' will sell other merchandise, including handcrafted toys and plushies.</p> <p>Several dining options will be available at <em>Star Wars</em>: Galaxy's Edge, including 'Oga's Cantina' and 'Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.' Other food items, like 'blue milk' or 'Saka's Kettle,' will be available at food stands throughout the land.</p> <p>The Disney Parks App will allow park guests to participate in interactive adventures as they travel through <em>Star</em><em> Wars</em>: Galaxy's Edge.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/adorable-video-of-a-young-jedi-bravely-facing-the-dark-side-at-disney-goes-viral">Adorable video of a 'young jedi' bravely facing the 'Dark Side' at Disney goes viral</a></strong></p> <p>Passholders and employees have already gotten a sneak peak the land over the last few weeks.</p> <p>Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened in California's Disneyland on May 31st. The land received less attendance than expected, with some sources blaming all the hype. More Attractions Stories

Disney shops to open inside dozens of Target stores
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer
Posted Aug 25 2019 06:35PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 07:03PM EDT
Target is hoping to bring the magic of such characters as Mickey Mouse and Elsa to its own customers by opening permanent Disney shops at a cluster of stores starting this fall.

As part of the collaboration with The Walt Disney Co., the Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open 25 Disney-branded stores start on Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.

Target is also launching a Disney-focused online experience on its site on Sunday. And it's planning a new store near the entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.

D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas
Posted Aug 25 2019 04:58PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 05:14PM EDT
Disney Cruise Lines is welcoming its fifth ship to the fleet.

At the D23 Expo on Sunday, executives unveiled a glimpse at the highly-anticipated Disney Wish.

"There couldn't be a better name for our incredible new ship because making wishes come true is part of the Disney DNA and is at the heart of so many of our cherished stories," Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek.

'Disney Genie' app announced, provides park guests with custom itineraries
Posted Aug 25 2019 04:43PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 04:53PM EDT
Disney announced the 'Disney Genie' app at this year's D23 Expo.

On Sunday, Disney said that the Disney Genie app will provide park guests with a "revolutionary new digital offering that will enhance the way guests plan for and experience a trip to Walt Disney World Resort."

They said that the app will make planning easier and more fun by providing guests with customized itineraries. Guests will be able to tell Disney Genie what they want to experience and it will quickly evaluate millions of options to present them with an optimal day. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney shops to open inside dozens of Target stores</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Target is hoping to bring the magic of such characters as Mickey Mouse and Elsa to its own customers by opening permanent Disney shops at a cluster of stores starting this fall.</p><p>As part of the collaboration with The Walt Disney Co., the Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open 25 Disney-branded stores start on Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.</p><p>Target is also launching a Disney-focused online experience on its site on Sunday. And it's planning a new store near the entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/d23-expo-disney-unveils-fifth-cruise-ship-in-fleet-plus-second-island-in-the-bahamas" title="D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas" data-articleId="425542137" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A beloved hallmark of Disney Cruise Line, it has been a tradition to adorn the back of Disney ships with an iconic character that reflects the theme of each vessel. The Disney Wish&rsquo;s stern will feature Rapunzel. (Disney)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Disney Cruise Lines is welcoming its fifth ship to the fleet.</p><p>At the D23 Expo on Sunday, executives unveiled a glimpse at the highly-anticipated Disney Wish.</p><p>“There couldn’t be a better name for our incredible new ship because making wishes come true is part of the Disney DNA and is at the heart of so many of our cherished stories,” Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/-disney-genie-app-announced-provides-park-guests-with-custom-itineraries" title="'Disney Genie' app announced, provides park guests with custom itineraries" data-articleId="425539272" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Disney Genie' app announced, provides park guests with custom itineraries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Disney announced the 'Disney Genie' app at this year's D23 Expo.</p><p>On Sunday, Disney said that the Disney Genie app will provide park guests with a "revolutionary new digital offering that will enhance the way guests plan for and experience a trip to Walt Disney World Resort."</p><p>They said that the app will make planning easier and more fun by providing guests with customized itineraries. Most Recent

Eddie Murphy to host 'SNL' for the first time in 35 years

Osceola County hosting 'Safe Surrender' event for non-violent misdemeanor offenders

Dad gives baby girl a spa pedicure in adorable viral video: 'It's our little bonding time'

Florida teen charged with bringing Glock handgun to school

Central Florida volunteers gather supplies for Puerto Rico ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian (Photo credit: Popeyes)" title="popeyes chicken sandwich - 16x9_1566903790690.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Popeyes' chicken sandwich is surprise hit: 'We didn't expect this type of reaction'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/tropical-storm-dorian-continues-to-strengthen-could-become-a-hurricane-this-week"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/tues%20dorian1_1566899154740.png_7618853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="tues dorian1_1566899154740.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NHC: Florida remains in direct path of Tropical Storm Dorian, could be impacted this weekend</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer Fox 35 News App
iPhone | iPad | Android class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/eddie-murphy-to-host-snl-for-the-first-time-in-35-years-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY%20eddie%20murphy_1566907600322.png_7619231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY%20eddie%20murphy_1566907600322.png_7619231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY%20eddie%20murphy_1566907600322.png_7619231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY%20eddie%20murphy_1566907600322.png_7619231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY%20eddie%20murphy_1566907600322.png_7619231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Eddie Murphy to host 'SNL' for the first time in 35 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/osceola-county-hosting-safe-surrender-event-for-non-violent-misdemeanor-offenders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Osceola County hosting 'Safe Surrender' event for non-violent misdemeanor offenders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/dad-gives-baby-girl-a-spa-pedicure-in-adorable-viral-video-it-s-our-little-bonding-time-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dad gives baby girl a spa pedicure in adorable viral video: 'It's our little bonding time'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-teen-charged-with-bringing-glock-handgun-to-school-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida teen charged with bringing Glock handgun to school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/central-florida-volunteers-gather-supplies-for-puerto-rico-ahead-of-tropical-storm-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 