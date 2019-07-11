< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' opening announced, most immersive and advanced attraction yet Posted Jul 11 2019 01:08PM EDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 01:09PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Guests at Disney claim guns went missing from cars</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/disney-recalls-forky-plush-due-to-choking-hazard"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/08/ForkyRecall_1562625470782_7488499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Disney recalls Forky plush due to choking hazard</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/walt-disney-world-revives-animation-classes-at-animal-kingdom"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/28/Disney-Animal%20Kingdom_1454035938631_777906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Disney revives animation classes at Animal Kingdom</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/disney-world-slams-rumor-that-a-classic-attraction-is-being-replaced"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Disney World slams rumor about classic attraction</span> </a> </li> <li> <a LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - Walt Disney World's most immersive and advanced attraction yet will open in December. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Walt Disney World's most immersive and advanced attraction yet will open in December.</p> <p>According to the DisneyParks Blog, 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' will open on December 5th at Walt Disney World.</p> <p>They say that Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will be the most immersive and advanced attraction at a Disney park yet. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Attractions" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402533" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Attractions Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/in-less-than-two-weeks-a-father-took-his-son-to-all-legoland-parks-in-the-world" title="In less than two weeks, a father took his son to all Legoland parks in the world" data-articleId="417336476" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/legoland%20father%20and%20son%20main_1562760336326.jpg_7498003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/legoland%20father%20and%20son%20main_1562760336326.jpg_7498003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/legoland%20father%20and%20son%20main_1562760336326.jpg_7498003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/legoland%20father%20and%20son%20main_1562760336326.jpg_7498003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/legoland%20father%20and%20son%20main_1562760336326.jpg_7498003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Legoland Florida" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>In less than two weeks, a father took his son to all Legoland parks in the world</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A father gave his 5-year-old son the trip of a lifetime. The duo from Germany visited eight Legoland theme parks in 7 countries – all within 13 days.</p><p>Julian is starting his first year of school in September, and his father, Dieter Deussen, knew his son loved playing with Legos. Dieter wanted to make this summer extra special, and decided to embark on the world tour.</p><p>“The key to this trip was to have fun and enjoy extensive time with my son,” said Julian’s father, Dieter Deussen. “It’s a memory that we’ll have forever.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/walt-disney-world-revives-animation-classes-at-animal-kingdom" title="Walt Disney World revives animation classes at Animal Kingdom" data-articleId="416863867" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/28/Disney-Animal%20Kingdom_1454035938631_777906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/28/Disney-Animal%20Kingdom_1454035938631_777906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/28/Disney-Animal%20Kingdom_1454035938631_777906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/28/Disney-Animal%20Kingdom_1454035938631_777906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/28/Disney-Animal%20Kingdom_1454035938631_777906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walt Disney World revives animation classes at Animal Kingdom</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walt Disney World is reviving an animation class that teaches people how to draw their favorite characters.</p><p>The drawing class was shut down four years ago, but the Orlando Sentinel reported Monday it will be coming back starting this week.</p><p>The classes are called the Animation Experience at Conservation Station and will be held at Animal Kingdom to honor "The Lion King" reboot, released later this month.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/universal-reveals-artwork-for-new-stranger-things-maze-at-halloween-horror-nights" title="Universal reveals artwork for new 'Stranger Things' maze at Halloween Horror Nights" data-articleId="416836042" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/universal%20orlando%20resort_STRANGER%20THINGS%20maze%20halloween%20horror%20nights_070819_1562594548964.png_7486634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/universal%20orlando%20resort_STRANGER%20THINGS%20maze%20halloween%20horror%20nights_070819_1562594548964.png_7486634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/universal%20orlando%20resort_STRANGER%20THINGS%20maze%20halloween%20horror%20nights_070819_1562594548964.png_7486634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/universal%20orlando%20resort_STRANGER%20THINGS%20maze%20halloween%20horror%20nights_070819_1562594548964.png_7486634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/universal%20orlando%20resort_STRANGER%20THINGS%20maze%20halloween%20horror%20nights_070819_1562594548964.png_7486634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Universal reveals artwork for new 'Stranger Things' maze at Halloween Horror Nights</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 10:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Universal Orlando Resort has released new artwork for their upcoming 'Stranger Things' maze coming to Halloween Horror Nights this fall. </p><p>They said that the artwork was designed by Kyle Lambert, who has previously illustrated art for season 1 through 3 of the Netflix series. The upcoming Stranger Things maze is inspired by seasons 2 and 3 of the show, picking up where last year's maze left off. Big Tech: Social media summit will snub Google, Facebook and Twitter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-investigating-deadly-home-invasion-in-marion-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/suspects%20home_1562865234309.png_7515190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="suspects home_1562865234309.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 suspect arrested in deadly home invasion in Marion County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/armed-pastor-holds-tampa-church-burglary-suspect-at-gunpoint-until-police-arrived-he-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/pastor%20and%20broken%20window_1562838706953.jpg_7514539_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pastor and broken window_1562838706953.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Armed pastor holds Tampa church burglary suspect at gunpoint until police arrived</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div Most Recent

Florida officer fatally shoots man holding knife on disabled veteran in wheelchair

Olive Garden patron captures picture of groundhog enjoying breadstick

Brooks Running selling limited-edition American flag shoe

Orlando City Soccer Club acquires midfielder Robinho from Columbus Crew SC

Couple receives backlash for hosting MAGA-themed wedding https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida officer fatally shoots man holding knife on disabled veteran in wheelchair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/olive-garden-patron-captures-picture-of-groundhog-enjoying-breadstick" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/groundhog%20for%20web_1562863885301.png_7515172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/groundhog%20for%20web_1562863885301.png_7515172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/groundhog%20for%20web_1562863885301.png_7515172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/groundhog%20for%20web_1562863885301.png_7515172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/groundhog%20for%20web_1562863885301.png_7515172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Tiffany&#x20;Holt" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Olive Garden patron captures picture of groundhog enjoying breadstick</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/brooks-running-selling-limited-edition-american-flag-shoe" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/brooks%20shows_1562861932974.png_7515207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/brooks%20shows_1562861932974.png_7515207_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/brooks%20shows_1562861932974.png_7515207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/brooks%20shows_1562861932974.png_7515207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/brooks%20shows_1562861932974.png_7515207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Brooks&#x20;Running" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brooks Running selling limited-edition American flag shoe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-soccer-club-acquires-midfielder-robinho-from-columbus-crew" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando City Soccer Club acquires midfielder Robinho from Columbus Crew SC</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/couple-hosts-maga-themed-wedding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/maga%20wedding%20for%20web_1562860652292.png_7514993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/maga%20wedding%20for%20web_1562860652292.png_7514993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/maga%20wedding%20for%20web_1562860652292.png_7514993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/maga%20wedding%20for%20web_1562860652292.png_7514993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/maga%20wedding%20for%20web_1562860652292.png_7514993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Audra&#x20;Johnson" /> </div> 