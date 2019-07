- Walt Disney World's most immersive and advanced attraction yet will open in December.

According to the DisneyParks Blog, 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' will open on December 5th at Walt Disney World.

They say that Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will be the most immersive and advanced attraction at a Disney park yet. It will place guests in the middle of a climatic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will not open at Disneyland Resort until January 17th.

For more information about the upcoming attraction, visit the DisneyParks Blog.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.