- An adorable video of a little girl dressed as a Star Wars character at Disney is going viral.

Candace Harmon and her four-year-old daughter Vanessa went to Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios earlier this year. While there, Vanessa dressed up as Rey from the 'Star Wars' movie franchise.

"We are annual passholders, so we go often to the parks just to have fun. We dress the kids up a lot to theme the characters we are seeing. So, we planned to meet Star Wars characters that day," Candace told Fox 35.

Candace said that Vanessa is a huge Disney fan and that Rey is one of her favorite Star Wars characters.

"When we dress her up as Rey, she even gets into character refusing her name is Vanessa, but rather the character she is dressed as. I find it adorable," Candace said.

In anticipation of the 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening, Candace reposted video of Vanessa from their trip. In the video, the 'young jedi' stands bravely in Hollywood Studios, facing the characters of the 'Dark Side.' Eventually, Chewbecca and Rey greet her and they exchange a hug. The video has now gone viral.

Candace told Fox that her family is looking forward to the opening of Galaxy's Edge.

"I cannot wait for my family to experience it soon. Of course, I will be dressing both kids up, taking lots of pictures, and interacting with the characters there! We have a lot of Star Wars themed costumes, so I am so excited!" she said.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.