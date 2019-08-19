< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.videosJson='[{"id":"424510151","video":"596108","title":"Adorable%20video%20of%20a%20%27young%20jedi%27%20bravely%20facing%20the%20%27Dark%20Side%27%20at%20Disney%20goes%20viral","caption":"VIDEO%3A%20%40disney.bound.family%2F%20Instagram","createDate":"Aug 19 2019 10:09AM EDT" 19 2019 10:09AM Posted Aug 19 2019 09:53AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 19 2019 10:09AM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 11:43AM EDT LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - An adorable video of a little girl dressed as a Star Wars character at Disney is going viral. Adorable video of a 'young jedi' bravely facing the 'Dark Side' at Disney goes viral

An adorable video of a little girl dressed as a Star Wars character at Disney is going viral.

Candace Harmon and her four-year-old daughter Vanessa went to Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios earlier this year. While there, Vanessa dressed up as Rey from the 'Star Wars' movie franchise.

"We are annual passholders, so we go often to the parks just to have fun. We dress the kids up a lot to theme the characters we are seeing. So, we planned to meet Star Wars characters that day," Candace told Fox 35.

Candace said that Vanessa is a huge Disney fan and that Rey is one of her favorite Star Wars characters.

"When we dress her up as Rey, she even gets into character refusing her name is Vanessa, but rather the character she is dressed as. I find it adorable," Candace said.

In anticipation of the 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening, Candace reposted video of Vanessa from their trip. In the video, the 'young jedi' stands bravely in Hollywood Studios, facing the characters of the 'Dark Side.' Eventually, Chewbecca and Rey greet her and they exchange a hug. The video has now gone viral. There were some close calls, but she used the force with all her might (ok, except she was waving at the bad guys).

I can't wait to see what other experiences my little Rey will have once we enter Galaxy's Edge! Candace told Fox that her family is looking forward to the opening of Galaxy's Edge.

RELATED: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge creating 1,700 full-time jobs at Disney World

"I cannot wait for my family to experience it soon. Of course, I will be dressing both kids up, taking lots of pictures, and interacting with the characters there! 