News
Local News
U.S. & World
Politics
Trending Topics
Health
House Calls
Sports
Entertainment
Good Day Orlando url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/still-2019-06-04-10h48m03s700_1559660134653_7350743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police seek tips on Winter Haven shoplifting trio"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/police-seek-tips-on-winter-haven-shoplifting-trio">Police seek tips on Winter Haven shoplifting trio</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/trump-administration-puts-new-restrictions-on-us-travel-to-cuba"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY-Havana-cuba_1559656506455_7350443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Trump administration puts new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/trump-administration-puts-new-restrictions-on-us-travel-to-cuba">Trump administration puts new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/health/how-to-keep-your-feet-healthy-this-summer"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SUMMER%20FOOT%20PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png_7350087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="How to keep your feet healthy this summer"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/health/how-to-keep-your-feet-healthy-this-summer">How to keep your feet healthy this summer</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/video-two-alligators-spotted-in-the-surf-at-north-carolina-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/2%20gators%20on%20beach_1559647272867.png_7349777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="VIDEO: Two alligators spotted in the surf at North Carolina beach"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/video-two-alligators-spotted-in-the-surf-at-north-carolina-beach">VIDEO: Two alligators spotted in the surf at North Carolina beach</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/police-seek-tips-on-winter-haven-shoplifting-trio">Police seek tips on Winter Haven shoplifting trio</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/trump-administration-puts-new-restrictions-on-us-travel-to-cuba">Trump administration puts new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/health/how-to-keep-your-feet-healthy-this-summer">How to keep your feet healthy this summer</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/video-two-alligators-spotted-in-the-surf-at-north-carolina-beach">VIDEO: Two alligators spotted in the surf at North Carolina beach</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/amber-alert-issued-for-11-month-old-tennessee-girl-taken-by-father">Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old Tennessee girl</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/spacex-preparing-for-their-first-nighttime-launch">SpaceX preparing for their first nighttime launch</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/worldcup">Women's World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/student-of-the-week">Student of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Work for Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/my65">WRBW | my65</a></li> <li><a Indiana father says teacher gave autistic son, 11, award for 'most annoying male': report
Posted Jun 04 2019 11:25AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 11:29AM EDT report&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/indiana-father-says-teacher-gave-autistic-son-11-award-for-most-annoying-male-report" data-title="Indiana father says teacher gave autistic son, 11, award for ‘most annoying male': report" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/indiana-father-says-teacher-gave-autistic-son-11-award-for-most-annoying-male-report" addthis:title="Indiana father says teacher gave autistic son, 11, award for ‘most annoying male': report"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410733414.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410733414");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410733414-407355578"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410733414-407355578" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, FOX NEWS - An Indiana father said his 11-year-old son – who is autistic – was given an award from his teacher last month for "most annoying male," according to a Monday report.

Rick Castejon, told The Times Of Northwest Indiana, that a special education teacher at Bailly Preparatory Academy in Gary handed out the awards as part of an annual end-of-year ceremony for fifth-graders.

"We were blindsided. We just weren't expecting it," Castejon said. "As a principal or teacher, you should never let this happen to any student."

Castejon told the paper he made no comment and tried to leave the trophy behind, but his son's teacher light-heartedly reminded him not to forget it.

An administration official said, "an apology was extended on behalf on the district to the family and disciplinary action was taken against personnel involved." The employment status of the teacher responsible wasn't immediately clear.

Castejon said his family is moving to another city and has no plans to send his son to a Gary school next year.

Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com. month for “most annoying male,” according to a Monday report.</p> <p>Rick Castejon, told The Times Of Northwest Indiana, that a special education teacher at Bailly Preparatory Academy in Gary handed out the awards as part of an annual end-of-year ceremony for fifth-graders.</p> <p>“We were blindsided. We just weren’t expecting it,” Castejon said. “As a principal or teacher, you should never let this happen to any student.”</p> <p>Castejon told the paper he made no comment and tried to leave the trophy behind, but his son’s teacher light-heartedly reminded him not to forget it.</p> <p>An administration official said, “an apology was extended on behalf on the district to the family and disciplinary action was taken against personnel involved.” The employment status of the teacher responsible wasn’t immediately clear.</p> <p>Castejon said his family is moving to another city and has no plans to send his son to a Gary school next year.</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/indiana-father-says-teacher-gave-autistic-son-11-award-for-most-annoying-male-report">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com</a></strong>.</p> <p><u><strong>Read more U.S. AND WORLD news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/kentucky-man-accused-of-breaking-27-bones-in-newborn">Kentucky man accused of breaking 27 bones in newborn</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/carnival-to-pay-20m-for-cruise-pollution">Carnival to pay $20M for cruise pollution</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/its-above-me-now-man-denies-woman-hotel-room-after-she-calls-him-the-n-word">‘It's above me now": Man denies woman hotel room after she calls him the n-word</a></strong></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More U.S. and World News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer
Posted Jun 04 2019 11:36AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 11:39AM EDT

Walmart is extending its debt-free college benefits to high schoolers as a way to attract and retain workers in a tight labor market.

The nation's largest private employer said Tuesday it will offer free college SAT and ACT prep for its workers in high school, while offering two to three free general education college classes through an educational startup. Walmart estimates about 25,000 people under the age of 18 work at its stores, a fraction of its 1.3 million person U.S. workforce.

It is an expansion of a program Walmart launched last year offering affordable access to a college degree for full-time and part-time workers who have been with the company at least 90 days. Walmart estimates about 25,000 people under the age of 18 work at its stores, a fraction of its 1.3 million person U.S. workforce.</p><p>It is an expansion of a program Walmart launched last year offering affordable access to a college degree for full-time and part-time workers who have been with the company at least 90 days.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/kentucky-man-accused-of-breaking-27-bones-in-newborn" title="Kentucky man accused of breaking 27 bones in newborn" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/6665444_1559649790322_7350138_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/6665444_1559649790322_7350138_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/6665444_1559649790322_7350138_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/6665444_1559649790322_7350138_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/6665444_1559649790322_7350138_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Kentucky man accused of breaking 27 bones in newborn
Posted Jun 04 2019 08:08AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 08:56AM EDT

A Kentucky man is behind bars, accused of abusing a newborn girl so viciously that he broke 27 of her bones.

Sean Dykes, 24, is charged with with criminal abuse and domestic violence. According to an arrest report, officers and paramedics were called to a Richmond home after reports of a 3-month-old girl with a head injury.

Upon examination, doctors determined that the baby had approximately 27 fractures throughout her body including her skull, arms, spine, ribs, legs, hands, and feet. She also reportedly had bruises and retinal hemorrhaging. She also reportedly had bruises and retinal hemorrhaging.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/carnival-to-pay-20m-for-cruise-pollution" title="Carnival to pay $20M for cruise pollution" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Carnival to pay $20M for cruise pollution
Posted Jun 03 2019 11:40PM EDT

Carnival Corp. has reached a settlement with federal prosecutors in which the world's largest cruise line agreed to pay a $20 million penalty for its ships continuing to pollute the oceans despite promising years ago to stop.

A Miami federal judge approved the settlement Monday after Carnival CEO Arnold Donald pleaded guilty on the company's behalf to six probation violations related to illegal discharging of waste water, plastics and other harmful material.

Carnival also agreed to a number of steps to improve compliance with environmental laws. </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div Featured Videos
Police seek tips on Winter Haven shoplifting trio
Trump administration puts new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba
How to keep your feet healthy this summer
VIDEO: Two alligators spotted in the surf at North Carolina beach <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Via WHPD" title="still-2019-06-04-10h48m03s700_1559660134653-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police seek tips on Winter Haven shoplifting trio</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/trump-administration-puts-new-restrictions-on-us-travel-to-cuba"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY-Havana-cuba_1559656506455_7350443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Getty Images" title="GETTY-Havana-cuba_1559656506455-407068.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump administration puts new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/how-to-keep-your-feet-healthy-this-summer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SUMMER%20FOOT%20PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png_7350087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P SUMMER FOOT PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How to keep your feet healthy this summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/video-two-alligators-spotted-in-the-surf-at-north-carolina-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/2%20gators%20on%20beach_1559647272867.png_7349777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: JoAnn Groeger" title="2 gators on beach_1559647272867.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>VIDEO: Two alligators spotted in the surf at North Carolina beach</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div Most Recent
Orange-Osceola chief assistant state attorney enters race to replace departing Aramis Ayala
Garbage truck catches fire on the Florida Turnpike
Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers
Indiana father says teacher gave autistic son, 11, award for 'most annoying male': report
Florida man, 7-year-old son shot dead in Miami data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Orange-Osceola chief assistant state attorney enters race to replace departing Aramis Ayala</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/garbage-truck-catches-fire-on-the-florida-turnpike" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/garbage%20truck%20fire_1559663134963.png_7350791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/garbage%20truck%20fire_1559663134963.png_7350791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/garbage%20truck%20fire_1559663134963.png_7350791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/garbage%20truck%20fire_1559663134963.png_7350791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/garbage%20truck%20fire_1559663134963.png_7350791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Garbage truck catches fire on the Florida Turnpike</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/walmart-extends-debt-free-college-benefits-to-high-schoolers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/indiana-father-says-teacher-gave-autistic-son-11-award-for-most-annoying-male-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Indiana father says teacher gave autistic son, 11, award for ‘most annoying male': report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-man-7-year-old-son-shot-dead-in-miami" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man, 7-year-old son shot dead in Miami</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 