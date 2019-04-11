< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Carnival to pay $20M for cruise pollution <p><strong class='dateline'>MIAMI (AP)</strong> - Carnival Corp. has reached a settlement with federal prosecutors in which the world's largest cruise line agreed to pay a $20 million penalty for its ships continuing to pollute the oceans despite promising years ago to stop.</p> <p>A Miami federal judge approved the settlement Monday after Carnival CEO Arnold Donald pleaded guilty on the company's behalf to six probation violations related to illegal discharging of waste water, plastics and other harmful material.</p> <p>Carnival also agreed to a number of steps to improve compliance with environmental laws.</p> <p>The company was on probation from a 2016 conviction for discharging oily wastes from its Princess Cruise Lines ships. That included a $40 million fine.</p> <p>Miami-based Carnival operates nine cruise brands and 105 ships worldwide.</p> More U.S. and World News Stories data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/us_capitol_congress_generic_01_benjamin_kanter_NY_mayoral_photo_office_1546965894521_6601940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/us_capitol_congress_generic_01_benjamin_kanter_NY_mayoral_photo_office_1546965894521_6601940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/us_capitol_congress_generic_01_benjamin_kanter_NY_mayoral_photo_office_1546965894521_6601940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/us_capitol_congress_generic_01_benjamin_kanter_NY_mayoral_photo_office_1546965894521_6601940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/us_capitol_congress_generic_01_benjamin_kanter_NY_mayoral_photo_office_1546965894521_6601940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="United States Capitol (Benjamin Kanter / Mayoral Photo Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Congress finally sends $19B disaster aid bill to Trump
Posted Jun 03 2019 07:27PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 08:12PM EDT
<p>A long-delayed $19.1 billion disaster aid bill sailed through the House on Monday and headed to President Donald Trump for his expected signature, overcoming months of infighting, misjudgment and a feud between Trump and congressional Democrats.</p><p>Lawmakers gave the measure final congressional approval by 354-58 in the House's first significant action after returning from a 10-day recess. It was backed by all the chamber's voting Democrats and more than 130 Republicans, including the party's top leaders and many GOP legislators from areas hit by hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and fires.</p><p>Conservative Republicans held up the bill during the break, objecting on three occasions to efforts by Democratic leaders to pass the bill by a voice vote requiring unanimity. They said the legislation — which reflects an increasingly permissive attitude in Washington on spending to address disasters that sooner or later hit every region of the country — shouldn't be rushed through without a recorded vote. "If detectives are able to clear it for release, we will provide it."</p><p>Twelve people were killed and several others wounded when DeWayne Craddock, an engineer with the Virginia Beach utilities department, opened fire on his co-workers as they finished up their work week Friday. Craddock was killed during a gunbattle with police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/girl-loses-one-leg-above-the-knee-in-north-carolina-shark-attack" title="Girl loses 'one leg above the knee' in North Carolina shark attack" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(file)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl loses 'one leg above the knee' in North Carolina shark attack</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author"> Travis Fedschun | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>( FOX NEWS ) - A teenage girl who lost part of her leg and suffered severe hand injuries after a shark attack at a North Carolina beach Sunday was freed from the fish's jaws when her father jumped into the fray and began beating the sharp-toothed terror.</p><p>The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. at Fort Macon State Park, located near Atlantic Beach.</p><p>"All of a sudden, everyone started screaming, and I looked to my left and they were rushing towards this little girl. She looked little but she's actually 17," eyewitness Lacy Whorton told WCTI. "And it looked like she was belly crawling on the beach and officials were running towards her and whistles were blowing and everyone was screaming and they quickly got everybody out of the water."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/group-reviewing-facebook-posts-made-by-police-officers-including-those-with-phoenix-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police lights blue new-409650-409650-409650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bicyclists-taking-precautions-after-family-hit-by-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bicyclists taking precautions after family hit by car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driver-dies-after-crashing-into-longwood-business"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/longwood-fatal-crash_1559621870848_7349741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="longwood-fatal-crash_1559621870848.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Driver dies after crashing into Longwood business</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/14-year-old-boy-bakes-and-sells-3500-cupcakes-makes-5k-to-take-whole-family-to-disney-world"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20BAKING%20FB_IMG_1558060057024_1559604863458_1559612154121.jpg_7349158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Over the course of a year, Isaiah Tuckett, of Madison, baked around 3,500 cupcakes to raise about $5,000 to take his mother, father, brother, sister, sister-in-law, nephew and uncle to Disney World. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bicyclists taking precautions after family hit by car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driver-dies-after-crashing-into-longwood-business" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/longwood-fatal-crash_1559621870848_7349741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/longwood-fatal-crash_1559621870848_7349741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/longwood-fatal-crash_1559621870848_7349741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/longwood-fatal-crash_1559621870848_7349741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/longwood-fatal-crash_1559621870848_7349741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver dies after crashing into Longwood business</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bounce-here-bounce-there-and-blues-bruins-now-knotted-2-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bounce here, bounce there and Blues, Bruins now knotted 2-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/county-by-county/feds-give-60-million-for-raising-everglades-road-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/everglades-restoration_1548803842610_6693228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/everglades-restoration_1548803842610_6693228_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/everglades-restoration_1548803842610_6693228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/everglades-restoration_1548803842610_6693228_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/everglades-restoration_1548803842610_6693228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Feds give $60 million for raising Everglades road</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/carnival-to-pay-20m-for-cruise-pollution" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Carnival to pay $20M for cruise pollution 