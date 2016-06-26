< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Group pushes for 'straight pride' parade in Boston, sparks backlash fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/group-pushes-for-straight-pride-parade-in-boston-sparks-backlash" data-title="Group pushes for ‘straight pride' parade in Boston, sparks backlash" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/group-pushes-for-straight-pride-parade-in-boston-sparks-backlash" addthis:title="Group pushes for ‘straight pride' parade in Boston, sparks backlash"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410931930.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410931930");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410931930-387439367"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(morgan_snedden/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(morgan_snedden/Flickr)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410931930-387439367" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, BOSTON (AP) - An attempt at a "straight pride" parade in Boston has sparked outrage days before the city hosts its gay pride parade.

Efforts by the group calling itself Super Happy Fun America come amid LGBTQ Pride Month, with Boston’s parade scheduled for Saturday.</p> <p>City officials say the group has been in contact with the city, but hasn’t received permits. Organizers want to host the parade in August.</p> <p>The group didn’t immediately respond to email or Facebook messages.</p> <p>Boston Pride President Linda Demarco said in a statement Tuesday that straight allies of the LGBTQ community are among the thousands who come out every year to march and celebrate.</p> <p>Boston Mayor Marty Walsh didn’t mention the “straight pride” parade in a statement Tuesday, but the Democrat said this week is about “Boston’s values of love and inclusion, which are unwavering.”</p> <p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report.</em></p> <p><u><strong>Read more U.S. AND WORLD news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-supporter-pops-massive-balloon-depicting-potus-as-baby-at-uk-protests">Trump supporter pops massive balloon depicting POTUS as baby at UK protests</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a More U.S. and World News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/GETTY_trump%20blimp_060519_1559739280613.png_7354022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/GETTY_trump%20blimp_060519_1559739280613.png_7354022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/GETTY_trump%20blimp_060519_1559739280613.png_7354022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/GETTY_trump%20blimp_060519_1559739280613.png_7354022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/GETTY_trump%20blimp_060519_1559739280613.png_7354022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump supporter pops massive balloon depicting POTUS as baby at UK protests</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman popped the massive balloon depicting President Trump as a baby in London on Tuesday, berating protesters for disrespecting the "best president ever."</p><p>"That's a disgrace," she told bystanders in a video posted by The Sun newspaper. "The president of the United States is the best president ever." It's unclear what she used to deflate the balloon but she prompted people to yell in response.</p><p>"I think Donald Trump's balloon is not very well," she said as she walked away from the scene. "He's going down rapidly for a reason." During the video, an officer appeared to confront her, prompting her to delcare "the police are coming after me."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/queen-world-leaders-honor-veterans-on-d-day-anniversary" title="Trump reads from FDR's prayer to the US on D-Day" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20060519_1559734665962.jpg_7353693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20060519_1559734665962.jpg_7353693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20060519_1559734665962.jpg_7353693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20060519_1559734665962.jpg_7353693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20060519_1559734665962.jpg_7353693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Mr. Philip May tour the Churchill War Rooms Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in London. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump reads from FDR's prayer to the US on D-Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:38AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>AP-WF-06-05-19 1149GMT</p><p>© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/beverly-hills-votes-to-end-most-tobacco-sales-1" title="Beverly Hills votes to end most tobacco sales" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/GETTY%20cigarettes_1559728419280.png_7353630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/GETTY%20cigarettes_1559728419280.png_7353630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/GETTY%20cigarettes_1559728419280.png_7353630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/GETTY%20cigarettes_1559728419280.png_7353630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/GETTY%20cigarettes_1559728419280.png_7353630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Beverly Hills votes to end most tobacco sales</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 05:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:46AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Beverly Hills has become the first U.S. city to end most tobacco sales.</p><p>The City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to snuff out sales of cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products beginning in 2021.</p><p>The ban covers sales at gas stations and pharmacies as well as convenience and grocery stores. News href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a 